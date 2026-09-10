‘Good men must die, but…’: Charlie Kirk's 2013 post resurfaces one year after his assassination

Kristan Hawkins, the president of Students for Life of America (SFLA) and Students for Life Action, re-posted it today , with the caption, “Charlie. Charlie. Charlie. Your name will never be forgotten.”

Charlie Kirk’s 2013 X post has resurfaced ahead of the first anniversary of his death . The 31-year-old was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10, 2025, during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem.

What is the significance of the term 'Kirkification' in relation to Charlie Kirk's legacy?

What is the significance of the term 'Kirkification' in relation to Charlie Kirk's legacy?

What does Charlie Kirk's 2013 X post say about the nature of death and legacy?

What does Charlie Kirk's 2013 X post say about the nature of death and legacy?

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Others commented on the post, with one user writing, “A spectacular young man,” and another saying, “We are Charlie Kirk. Love from Tel Aviv”.

Tyler Robinson update Following a preliminary hearing, “devastating” evidence, including DNA on a rifle and a text confession, showed that Robinson should be tried for Charlie’s murder. This is what prosecutors told a court in July, while the defense team attempted to poke holes in the case.

After the conclusion of the trial, Erika Kirk posted a statement on X on behalf of the Kirk family.

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The Kirk family statement, posted by Erika, read, “The conclusion of the preliminary hearing marks an important step forward in the pursuit of justice for Charlie. Our family is grateful for the prayers, support, and kindness that has been extended to us, especially through these unimaginably painful and emotionally demanding proceedings. As difficult as these last few days have been, it brings our family comfort to know that the world has witnessed the overwhelming evidence of what occurred to Charlie that day.”

“Nothing will ever undo the loss of our beloved Charlie. As this case moves into its next phase, we pray that truth will continue to be heard through a process that is fair, transparent, and grounded in the facts,” it added.