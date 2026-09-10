‘Good men must die, but…’: Charlie Kirk's 2013 post resurfaces one year after his assassination
Charlie Kirk’s 2013 X post talking about how “good men's” names live on after death has resurfaced ahead of the first anniversary of his death.
Charlie Kirk’s 2013 X post has resurfaced ahead of the first anniversary of his death. The 31-year-old was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10, 2025, during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem.
“Good men must die, but death can't kill their names,” Charlie wrote in a February 26, 2013, X post.
Kristan Hawkins, the president of Students for Life of America (SFLA) and Students for Life Action, re-posted it today, with the caption, “Charlie. Charlie. Charlie. Your name will never be forgotten.”
Deep Dive
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Others commented on the post, with one user writing, “A spectacular young man,” and another saying, “We are Charlie Kirk. Love from Tel Aviv”.
Tyler Robinson update
Following a preliminary hearing, “devastating” evidence, including DNA on a rifle and a text confession, showed that Robinson should be tried for Charlie’s murder. This is what prosecutors told a court in July, while the defense team attempted to poke holes in the case.
After the conclusion of the trial, Erika Kirk posted a statement on X on behalf of the Kirk family.
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The Kirk family statement, posted by Erika, read, “The conclusion of the preliminary hearing marks an important step forward in the pursuit of justice for Charlie. Our family is grateful for the prayers, support, and kindness that has been extended to us, especially through these unimaginably painful and emotionally demanding proceedings. As difficult as these last few days have been, it brings our family comfort to know that the world has witnessed the overwhelming evidence of what occurred to Charlie that day.”
“Nothing will ever undo the loss of our beloved Charlie. As this case moves into its next phase, we pray that truth will continue to be heard through a process that is fair, transparent, and grounded in the facts,” it added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More