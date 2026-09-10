Several screenshots surfacing on X indicate that individuals associated with the University of Tennessee, Knoxville have been planning parties to celebrate Charlie Kirk’s assassination on the day he died last year. Libs of TikTok shared the alleged screenshots on X. UT Knoxville under fire over ‘Kirkaversary’ parties celebrating Charlie Kirk's murder, disturbing screenshots surface (X/@imelizabethlane)

It appears as though those planning the alleged parties are students of the university, but HT.com could not independently verify that.

Libs of TikTok also shared photos of signs advertising an event to celebrate the day. The signs feature a cartoonish photo of Charlie, along with the words “KIRKAVERSY” and “SEPT 10”.

The screenshots from a chat feature disturbing messages.

“Guys the world is healing! Charlie Kirk hasn’t said anything hateful in a year! So proud of him,” one message reads.

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Another says, “who wanna let me give them a hickey for kirkaversary right where the bullet was”.

Libs of TikTok captioned the post, “SCOOP: I just received screenshots from the @UTKnoxville chat where they’re planning parties to celebrate Charlie’s ass*ssination. The level of evil is shocking. There appears to be a very sick, rotten culture at @UTKnoxville under Chancellor @DondePlowman.”

‘Political violence should be condemned, not celebrated’ The post triggered outrage on social media.

Rep. Jason Zachary wrote on X, “I contacted UT leadership to address as soon as this was brought to my attention. No group has requested space on campus for an event. The below is not from any sanctioned UT club/organization. Leadership is still investigating & will take action tomorrow as needed.”

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Former KnoxCounty Mayor Glenn Jacobs wrote, “This is very disturbing. Political violence should be condemned, not celebrated.”

Marsha Blackburn wrote, “Political violence and murder ought never be celebrated. I've reached out to @UTKnoxville leadership and am confident they will do everything they can to ensure reverence on the anniversary of Charlie Kirk’s horrific murder.”

Charlie, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10, 2025, during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem.