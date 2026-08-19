US drag performers mock Charlie Kirk's assassination, spark backlash: ‘They turned a murder into a stage show’
A drag performer dramatically mimicked the killing of Charlie Kirk, with red-stained hands and theatrical effects.
A disturbing video on X appears to show drag performers hosting an event where they mocked Charlie Kirk’s assassination, drawing backlash. The video shows a person dramatically mimicking the killing of Charlie, with red-stained hands and theatrical effects.
Libs of TikTok posted the video on X, writing, “Drag queens hosted an event where they mocked the brutal ass*ssination of Charlie Kirk. These people are in a death cult. EVIL”.
X users condemned the video in the comment section, with one user writing, “They turned a murder into a stage show. There’s no coming back from that.” “They are fake compassionate people, hiding behind a liberal mask. They dont care about others. They are selfish. The most They do is help a crack heads survive to get their next fix, pretending they did something,” wrote a user, while another said, “One day they will stand in front of the judgement throne of God the Father. The judgement will be brutal. Honestly, we need to pray they find Christ before that fateful day.”
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“Vile. Evil. Gross. Disgusting. Shameful. Their is not shortage of words I can use to describe what I’m seeing here,” said a user. Another wrote, “This should be a chargeable offense celebrating assassination should not be allowed.” “I can’t imagine going to a place to watch people mock someone I strongly dislike…that to me seems like deranged behaviour,” one user said.
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Similar incident in the past
Similar incidents have taken place in the past. In October last year, a Chicago elementary school teacher named Lucy Martinez came under fire after she was seen on video seemingly mocking Charlie’s assassination at a ‘No Kings’ protest.
Martinez was seen at a ‘No Kings’ protest in the US, allegedly giving a buIIet in the neck gesture to a Charlie Kirk fan. A video of the incident has gone viral.
Also Read | Tyler Robinson seen grinning in court ‘just feet away from Erika Kirk’ as hearing begins | Video
Charlie, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More