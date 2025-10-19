No Kings protest: Mehdi Hasan brutally trolls Trump with dig on his wives, ‘The great irony is…’

Mehdi Hasan, former MSNBC broadcaster and vocal opponent of the Trump administration, mocked the president during a speech at the "No Kings" demonstration in Washington, D.C. A demonstrator holds a sign during the "No Kings" protest on October 18, 2025 in Portland, Oregon. Organizers expect millions to participate in cities and towns across the nation for the second "No Kings" protest to denounce the Trump administration. (Getty Images via AFP)

Thousands of people across the US participated in the No Kings protest, which occurred for the third time since President Donald Trump returned to office in January. “The great irony is, of course, that Donald Trump is the son of an immigrant, the grandson of an immigrant, and married to an immigrant,” Hasan told those in attendance.

“In fact, two of his three wives were immigrants, proving yet again that immigrants will do the jobs that even Americans are not willing to do,” the former MSNBC broadcaster added.

Hasan defends immigrants, blasts Trump

Hasan, who is himself an immigrant from England, was referencing Trump's extraordinary immigration enforcement, which has included mass detentions, deportations, and degrading language directed at non-citizens, including his repeated use of the term “illegal aliens.”

Hailing immigrants, he asserted, “And we immigrants, we love this country often more than the people who are born here because we chose to move here, live here, swear an oath to the Constitution here.” He went on to ridicule Trump, saying that he violates an oath every morning and every night.

Ivana Trump, Trump's ex-wife, is from the Czech Republic, and Melania Trump, the first lady, is an immigrant from Slovenia. The award-winning presenter also emphasized how ironic it is that the Trump administration described Saturday's nationwide demonstrations as "Hate America" rallies.

No Kings protest in US

On Saturday, crowds gathered outside Tennessee and Indiana state capitols, a courtroom in Billings, Montana, Times Square in New York City, Boston Common, and Grant Park in Chicago, as well as hundreds of smaller public areas. The Associated Press reported that organizers had more than 2,600 rallies scheduled for the day.

Meanwhile, Republicans attempted to paint demonstrators as disenfranchised and a major factor in the government shutdown, which is currently in its eighteenth day. The Republican leaders from the White House and Capitol Hill referred to them as "communists" and "Marxists."