What did Matthew Dowd say about Charlie Kirk? MSNBC host fired over comments. Is Katy Tur next?

MSNBC’s Matthew Dowd and Katy Tur were blaming Charlie Kirk’s “hateful speech” for his assassination, sparking fierce backlash, which ultimately led to MSNBC cutting ties with Dowd. Host Katy Tur and analyst Matthew Dowd faced criticism for their remarks, prompting an apology from MSNBC president Rebecca Kutle (AP09_11_2025_000004A)(AP)

Kirk, 31, co-founder of Turning Point USA and a prominent presence on college campuses, was shot during a Wednesday event at Utah Valley University.

ALSO READ| Charlie Kirk death: Bill Clinton, Joe Biden and other former presidents react, ‘Young man was murdered in cold blood’

MSNBC politicizing the Charlie Kirk tragedy

Breaking the news on air, host Katy Tur described Kirk as “divisive” and “polarizing.”

Then, political analyst Matthew Dowd went further. He told viewers, “We don’t any of the details of this yet, we don’t know if this was a supporter shooting their guns off in celebration.”

Dowd also claimed that Kirk was “constantly pushing hate speech, sort of aimed at certain groups.” He continued: “You can’t stop with these sort of awful thoughts you have, and then saying these awful words, and then not expect awful actions to take place.”

Clips of the segment went viral on social media, with netiznes blasting both Tur and Dowd for politicizing a tragedy.

“That’s disgusting. Put your politics aside and have some humanity. Charlie is a person, a husband and father,” one user wrote on X.

MSNBC president Rebecca Kutler issued an apology, expressing, “During our breaking news coverage of the shooting of Charlie Kirk, Matthew Dowd made comments that were inappropriate, insensitive and unacceptable. We apologize for his statements, as has he. There is no place for violence in America, political or otherwise.”

ALSO READ| Charlie Kirk death: Trump’s ‘warrior of light’ and loyal MAGA voice was among few to golf with him at Mar-a-Lago

Dowd tried to control the damnage, but MSNBC shows no mercy

Dowd himself later expressed regret, posting, “I apologize for my tone and words. Let me be clear, I in no way intended for my comments to blame Kirk for this horrendous attack. Let us all come together and condemn violence of any kind.”

Despite his apology, MSNBC quietly cut ties with Dowd on Thursday. Tur, meanwhile, remains on air, but her remarks calling Kirk “divisive” may keep the controversy alive.

Witnesses say Kirk was struck in the neck while speaking under a tented gazebo, sending the crowd of young supporters into chaos. Despite security rushing to his aid, Kirk later died of his injuries.

Donald Trump confirmed the news in a Truth Social post, writing, “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”