Donald Trump unveils plans for ‘Arc de Trump’, a massive monument in Washington DC

US President Donald Trump has unveiled plans for a monumental new landmark in Washington DC - a triumphal arch modelled after Paris’s Arc de Triomphe. Dubbed the “Arc de Trump,” the structure is intended to commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence next year and serve as what Trump calls a “gateway to Washington, DC.” Trump revealed the project on Wednesday during a White House donor dinner.(Bloomberg)

According to a report by the BBC, Trump revealed the project on Wednesday during a White House donor dinner, where he also discussed progress on another major undertaking, including a $250 million ballroom being built as part of a privately funded White House expansion.

At the event, Trump displayed 3D renderings and models of the proposed arch, offering three versions - small, medium, and large - and saying he preferred the largest. He called the monument “a really beautiful” addition that would symbolise America’s strength, unity, and founding spirit.

Where will “Arc de Trump” be built?

The Arc de Trump is planned for Memorial Circle, across from the Lincoln Memorial, at the entrance to the Arlington Memorial Bridge. Trump said the site has long been considered for a monument but was left empty for too long.

“Every time somebody rides over that beautiful bridge to the Lincoln Memorial, they literally say something is supposed to be here,” Trump told donors, as per the BBC.

How it will be funded

While Trump described the ballroom project as “fully financed,” he said leftover funds from its private donors could help pay for the arch’s construction. However, the total cost and construction timeline remain unclear.

He joked that the arch’s supporters were generous with their pledges: “Some of you said, ‘Sir, would $25 million be appropriate?’ I said, ‘I’ll take it.’”

Trump’s legacy

For Trump, the Arc de Trump is part of a broader effort to leave a personal design legacy in the capital. He compared the project to historical presidential additions like Harry Truman’s Balcony and James Monroe’s South Portico, saying, “It’s going to be really beautiful - for me, and for America.”