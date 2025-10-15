‘I just like to watch her talk’: Donald Trump under fire for 'sexist' remark to female journalist

US President Donald Trump has sparked controversy once again after making a remark directed at a female journalist during a joint press event with Argentine President Javier Milei at the White House. Trump's comment has drawn strong criticism online. (X/@atrupar)

In a video going viral online, Trump can be seen pointing toward a female reporter and inviting her to ask a question. The journalist asked, “As China deepens its presence in Latin America, what role do you see for the US?”

But instead of answering, Trump turned to US Vice President JD Vance and said, “I just like to watch her talk.” The two were then seen laughing before Trump turned back to the reporter, saying, “Good job. Good job. Thank you, darling.”

What did social media users say?

The exchange has drawn strong criticism online, with many calling the remark sexist and inappropriate.

“I guess when you can't answer the substance, you just go for the most overtly sexist deflection you can manage,” one user wrote.

“why is he acting so pervy, all over italy’s leader then his revolting marks about karoline now this,” commented another.

“He’s so freaking gross and disgusting and despicable and utterly. I can’t even find any more words,” said a third user.

“He called the leader of Israel beautiful yesterday. He's talking about Karoline Leavitts' mouth again. Guess we're moving onto the demoralizing of women phase,” commented one user.

Trump slammed for calling Italy PM ‘beautiful’

Notably, another video that drew attention earlier this week was Donald Trump’s awkward compliment to the Italian PM. During his speech at Sharm El-Sheikh, Trump thanked global leaders for their presence. But when it was Meloni’s turn, he highlighted her “beauty” and asked if she was offended by the compliment.

“We have a woman, a young woman who...I'm not allowed to say it because it's usually the end of your political career if you say she's a beautiful young woman," Trump said. "If you use the word 'beautiful' in the United States about a woman, that's the end of your political career, but I'll take my chances."

The US president then turned back to address Meloni and said, "You don't mind being called beautiful, right? Because you are."

Trump’s comment divided social media users, with many calling the moment “embarrassing”.