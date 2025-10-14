‘Do we go around telling men how handsome they are?’: X blasts Trump over his ‘beautiful’ remark to Giorgia Meloni

US President Donald Trump called Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni a “beautiful woman” while addressing the world leaders at a Gaza summit in Egypt. X, however, is irked with the 79-year-old president's remarks on the 48-year-old state head, who was the only female leader on stage. Giorgia Meloni was the only female leader on the stage when Donald Trump called her "beautiful" (Screengrab (X))

What did social users say?

From calling the moment "embarrassing" to labelling Trump as “cringe,” people shared varied remarks. An individual remarked, “International embarrassment.” Another added, “This is very embarrassing.”

A third expressed, “Will talking about a female world leader’s looks at an important, possibly historic occasion get you the Nobel Peace Prize or not?” A fourth wrote, “Epic levels of cringe.”

An X user, while sharing the video tweeted, “This is gross. Mid-speech in Egypt, Trump called the Italian Prime Minister a “beautiful young woman” and she looked very uncomfortable. He continues to humiliate the U.S. on the world stage.”

What did Donald Trump say?

"I'm not allowed to say it because usually it's the end of your political career if you say it -- she's a beautiful young woman," Trump said in the middle of a speech about his peace efforts for the Middle East.

"If you use the word 'beautiful' in the United States about a woman, that's the end of your political career, but I'll take my chances."

The US president then turned back to address Meloni and said, "You don't mind being called beautiful, right? Because you are."

How did Giorgia Meloni react?

Her reaction was not visible as Trump’s back blocked the cameras. After calling her beautiful, the US leader went on to praise her. "And they really respect her in Italy. She's a very successful politician.”

The Italian leader was the only female among the 30 leaders who gathered on the stage behind Trump to attend the summit.

(With inputs from AFP)