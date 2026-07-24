Six policemen injured in clash with villagers in Chhattisgarh’s Surajpur: Cop
Addl SP Yogesh Dewangan said they had anticipated resistance and deployed a large police contingent for the operation.
At least six police personnel were injured after villagers allegedly attacked a police team attempting to arrest accused persons in pending criminal cases in Chhattisgarh’s Surajpur district on Friday, police said.
Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl SP) Yogesh Dewangan said the police team had gone to Dharampur and Madannagar villages to arrest persons wanted in old criminal cases and denied claims by villagers that the police deployment was linked to a proposed coal mining project.
“The team had gone only to arrest accused in pending cases. One accused was apprehended, while the others could not be traced. There was no survey team at the spot, only police personnel,” Dewangan said.
Dewangan said they had anticipated resistance and deployed a large police contingent for the operation. The officer did not release details about the suspects who were tracked by the police or the cases in which they were wanted.
“We had anticipated that there could be resistance to the arrests and had reached the spot fully prepared. However, we did not expect the opposition to turn so violent. The villagers resisted the operation aggressively, leaving more than six police personnel injured,” Dewangan said.
Officials said villagers allegedly pelted stones at the police team and chased personnel with sticks, forcing them to retreat.
Videos circulating on social media showed policemen, including women constables in anti-riot gear, running along a road while being chased by a mob. Several personnel reportedly fell and sustained injuries. Police said deputy superintendent of police Rajesh Joshi was among the injured.
Police said the situation was brought under control later in the day.
About 250 police personnel participated in the operation, with reinforcements brought in from neighbouring districts.
The incident comes days after villagers in the area protested against a land acquisition survey for a proposed coal mining project. Police, however, maintained that Friday’s operation was solely aimed at executing pending arrest warrants and had no connection with the survey.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra is the State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh with Hindustan Times. He reports on Maoism, internal security, politics, mining, governance, and major developments shaping the state. Based in Raipur, he has covered Chhattisgarh since 2016, reporting extensively from the Bastar region and other conflict-affected areas. With nearly two decades of experience in journalism, Ritesh has built a reputation for ground reporting from some of India's most challenging terrains. His coverage spans Left-Wing Extremism, counter-insurgency operations, elections, tribal affairs, environmental issues, infrastructure, mining, and socio-economic developments. He has reported on major security operations, policy initiatives, wildlife crime, and the changing dynamics of conflict and development in Central India. Before moving to Chhattisgarh, Ritesh spent eight years reporting from Madhya Pradesh, covering politics, administration, crime, development, and social issues. Throughout his career, he has reported on various forms of extremism in Central India, combining field reporting with in-depth analysis to produce accurate, balanced, and impactful journalism. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Ritesh worked with The Pioneer and The Free Press Journal, where he covered a wide range of beats and honed his skills in political, investigative, and field reporting. His reporting is marked by exclusive stories, extensive fieldwork, and a commitment to factual, on-the-ground journalism that brings complex issues to a wider audience.Read More