Chicago Gold Coast shooting: Four wounded in drive-by gunfire, suspect on run

A shooting incident in Chicago has left four people injured. The Chicago Police, in their initial reports, mentioned that the event took place during early morning hours on Friday. The incident happened in a drive-by in the Gold Coast neighborhood, as per an ABC 7 report. US: An early morning shooting in Chicago's Gold Coast left four injured. No arrests have been reported yet.(Representative image/Pixabay)

A Fox 32 report has revealed the information about the victims who were left wounded in the incident. However, there has been no arrest made in the incident so far. The accused was inside a gray Acura sedan. It has been reported that the culprit fled after the shooting.

Chicago drive-in shooting: Details of the incident

The shooting rocked the neighborhood on Friday morning at around 3:48 am. The police informed that one person inside an Acura sedan opened fire at the individuals standing on the sidewalk. The car quickly sped away south on Dearborn after the incident.

Among the victims is a 22-year-old woman, who was shot in the right leg. The three other victims were men, aged 24, 45, and 60. Three victims were shot in their legs, while one suffered an injury in their forearm. Their names are not out yet due to security reasons.

The victims have not been severely injured. They were admitted to the Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The incident has been captured in the CCTV footage in the neighborhood. The case is being investigated by Area Three detectives.

Chicago drive-in shooting: Eyewitness account

The shooting allegedly took place as a result of a fight at a nearby bar, ABC7 reported. As per Second Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins’ statement to the outlet, two of the victims were security guards who were working for a nearby bar at the time of the incident. Meanwhile, the woman who was injured was somehow involved in the fight, revealed Hopkins.

The police are yet to identify the cause that led to the fight. According to Hopkins, the shooting in the early hours of Friday took place in the presence of police officers who were already surveiling the neighborhood.

