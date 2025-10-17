Euphoria Season 3: HBO casts Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Deadwyler amid time jump

Euphoria Season 3 is ripping up its high school roots. According to Deadline, the show has just snapped up big names: Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Deadwyler, Eli Roth, Trisha Paytas, Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Colleen Camp and Gideon Adlon. Euphoria Season 3 is all set to come out in Spring 2026.(X/@euphoriaHBO)

Other new additions include Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, Jessica Blair Herman, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Rebecca Pidgeon and Sam Trammell. That’s alongside already confirmed returnees and previously announced newcomers.

These additions make it pretty clear that the highly anticipated Season 3 of the series is not staying in high school. A lot of these actors are well past their teenage years.

Time jump, noir tone, and Zendaya’s direction

Showrunner Sam Levinson told Elle that Season 3 will move roughly five years ahead of where Season 2 left off. The story will follow Rue (Zendaya) as she navigates adulthood. He describes the vibe as “film noir” - a darker, morally tangled world. Zendaya will even direct one episode.

Filming for Season 3 is underway in Los Angeles. They have ordered eight episodes. The series is expected to reach HBO sometime in 2026.

Legacy, stakes and what is at play

This feels like more than just a cast refresh - it is a stake in the ground. Euphoria is embracing a new phase, tossing aside teen tropes for something grittier. Deadline reported that the show had previously roped in names like Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Sharon Stone, Rosalía, Marshawn Lynch, and others. Those additions still stand alongside this new wave.

Past seasons of Euphoria have always balanced shock, emotion, and raw energy. With this fresh cast and time jump, the next chapter could push all of that further.

FAQs:

When does Euphoria Season 3 take place?

It jumps ahead about five years, where Season 2 ended.

Who are some of the major new cast members?

Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Deadwyler, Eli Roth, Trisha Paytas, among others.

Will Zendaya direct an episode?

Yes - she is set to direct one episode in the next season.

How many episodes will Season 3 have?

In total, eight episodes have been ordered.