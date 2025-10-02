Heartbreaking health update about Euphoria star Eric Dane after ALS diagnosis emerge: ‘It just keeps getting worse’

Actor Eric Dane's ALS diagnosis has reportedly taken a toll on him since he made his diagnosis public in April. New reports claim that his condition has worsened to the point where the Euphoria now relies on a wheelchair and even struggles to speak. Euphoria actor Eric Dane announced his ALS diagnosis on April 10.(@realericdane/Instagram)

Eric Dane’s health update

The 52-year-old actor was recently photographed looking frail and in a wheelchair at an airport in Washington DC, which sparked fresh concern about his health and his well-being.

According to RadarOnline, his friends have given a health update saying that the neurological condition has taken a toll on his body and mind. According to the insider, the diagnosis has been "devastating" for the Grey's Anatomy star, who has already begun experiencing symptoms of the illness, such as muscle weakness and a decline in physical function.

During the airport outing, he was spotted struggling to speak as well. It became visible when a photographer in Washington asked him “what would you say to your fans who are hoping everything is okay?"

The actor reportedly struggled to articulate his words and spoke in a gruff voice. He responded, “Keep the faith, man.”

"This diagnosis has been devastating and as much as Eric has leaned on his Jewish faith to get through it all, it has been his family and friends that have really stepped up and have made him feel loved,” a source told the Daily Mail.

"Because all through this, it just keeps getting worse and is very sad, but Eric is trying to put on as much of a brave face as possible because he wants to enjoy what he has now because he now knows with his full heart that tomorrow isn't promised. He wants to live life and he doesn't want people grieving him or for him while he is going through this terrible disease, he just wants the people in his life to be present and as happy as they can be, he wants to always surround himself with positivity, that is a major thing that is driving him nowadays,” added the source.

In June, Eric had revealed that he had only "one functioning arm."

He said then: "My dominant side. My left side is functioning, my right side has completely stopped working. It's going. I feel like maybe a couple, few more months, and I won't have my left hand either. It's sobering."

The actor was spotted walking just weeks ago on September 16. ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) is a rare and incurable neurological condition that progressively weakens muscles and affects physical function.

About Eric Dane’s diagnosis

In April, Eric Dane revealed that he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a progressive neurological disease. In a statement to People, the former Grey’s Anatomy star confirmed the diagnosis. Despite the diagnosis, Dane shared that he is returning to work with Euphoria.

“I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter." He added, “I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to the set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time,” he told People at that time.

His ALS announcement came shortly after the star and his estranged wife and actor Rebecca Gayheart, 54, decided to call off their divorce after seven years apart. The pair share two daughters — Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13.