What is Eric Dane's net worth? All about Grey’s Anatomy star and his marriage status with Rebecca Gayheart

Eric Dane, the 52-year-old Euphoria star, recently opened up about his ALS diagnosis, thanking his loving family for supporting him through this new stage of life. Eric Dane and actress Rebecca Gayheart, 53, are parents to two teenage daughters: Georgia Geraldine Dane, 13, and Billie Beatrice Dane, 15.(Instagram)

“I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time,” he told People on Thursday

Eric Dane and actress Rebecca Gayheart, 53, are parents to two teenage daughters: Georgia Geraldine Dane, 13, and Billie Beatrice Dane, 15.

The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) defines amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) as a neurological condition that affects motor neurons, which are the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord that regulate voluntary muscle movement and breathing. “As motor neurons degenerate and die, they stop sending messages to the muscles, which causes the muscles to weaken, start to twitch (fasciculations), and waste away (atrophy).”

The brain ultimately loses the capacity to initiate and control voluntary actions, including breathing, conversing, chewing, and walking, according to their website. ALS is progressive, which means that as time passes, the symptoms worsen.

Know Eric Dane's wife

Gayheart and Dane got married in 2004, two years prior to to his breakthrough performance as Dr. Mark Sloan, aka “McSteamy,” on Grey's Anatomy.

The Marley and Me actor and Gayheart petitioned for divorce in 2018.

“After 14 years together, we have decided that ending our marriage is the best decision for our family,” Dane stated in 2018 to People at the time. Calling their two lovely kids "the most important thing in the world to us", they said they will keep being friends and work together to coparent them. “We kindly ask that you respect our privacy during this time as we navigate the next phase of our lives.”

Gayheart, however, pursued to have their divorce dismissed in March, seven years after they made the announcement.

In an interview to E! News, she said they both are best friends, who are extremely close. “We really figured out the formula to staying a family and I think our kids are benefiting greatly from it and we are as well.”

Know about Eric Dane's kids

On March 3, 2010, Gayheart gave birth to her first child with Dane, a daughter named Billie Dane.

Their second daughter Georgia Geraldine Dane's was born on December 28, 2011.

What is Eric Dane's net worth?

Known for his affable portrayal of Dr. Mark “McSteamy” Sloan on Grey's Anatomy, Eric Dane has a diverse career in Hollywood that has lasted more than thirty years. With a wide range of TV and film roles, as well as a constant presence in the entertainment sector, Dane has impressed audiences with his skill and adaptability.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Eric Dane is estimated to have a net worth of $7 million in 2025. This number reflects his steady employment in television, high-paying film roles, brand endorsements, and long-term real estate investments.