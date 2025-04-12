Who is Susannah Meyers? US fires Greenland base commander for attempting 'to subvert Trump's agenda'

Susannah Meyers, the commander of the US military installation in Greenland, was dismissed for voicing disapproval of Washington's plan following Vice President JD Vance's controversial yet much-hyped Artic island visit. Col. Susannah Meyers, commander of the US military's Pituffik Space Base, was removed from command on April 10, 2025, according to a statement released by the Space Operations Command. Her removal comes after JD Vance and Usha Vance's Greenland visit. JIM WATSON/Pool via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

The removal of Col. Susannah Meyers, who had been in charge of the Pituffik space base since July, came after rumors that she had disassociated herself and the base from Vance's criticism of Denmark and its management of the region.

When Vance, Colonel Meyers posed happily for a picture

Two week ago, Colonel Meyers was literally on top of the world, taking ecstatic pictures with Vance and his spouse Usha. As they grinned for the cameras at a vital US military installation in the frigid north of Greenland, Vance even put his hand on Colonel Meyers' back.

However, Colonel Meyer's has been relieved of her duties apparently because of two unwise words she used in an email to base personnel after Vance's brief visit.

Space Operations Command announced on Thursday that Colonel Meyers had been stripped of her duties as the commander of US Space Command's Pituffik Space Base in Greenland on account of a “loss of confidence.”

According to the Pentagon, she is trying to “subvert President Trump's agenda.”

“Commanders are expected to adhere to the highest standards of conduct, especially as it relates to remaining nonpartisan in the performance of their duties,” it added.

While the statement did not offer further details, the US website Military.com confirmed that Meyers sent an email to all Pituffik staff on March 31 that was “seemingly aimed at generating unity among the airmen and guardians, as well as the Canadians, Danes, and Greenlanders who work there, following Vance's appearance.”

In the midst of deteriorating ties between the US, Greenland, and Denmark, Vance visited the base on March 28. He declared that the US needed to take control of Greenland in order to neutralize China and Russia's threat. Additionally, he criticized Denmark, claiming that the inhabitants of Greenland had “not done a good job.”

Here's what Susan Meyers said in her email

Following Vance's visit, Col. Susan Meyers sent an email to all Pituffik staff on March 31 that appeared to be intended to foster solidarity among the airmen and Guardians, as well as the Canadians, Danes, and Greenlanders who work there. In the message, she wrote that she “spent the weekend thinking about Friday's visit -- the actions taken, the words spoken, and how it must have affected each of you.”

"I do not presume to understand current politics, but what I do know is the concerns of the U.S. administration discussed by Vice President Vance on Friday are not reflective of Pituffik Space Base," Meyers wrote in the email, which was shared with Military.com.