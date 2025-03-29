Uproar as Jesse Watters reminds Trump of US atomic bombings on Japan amid Denmark tension, netizens say ‘it's dangerous’

Jesse Watters, the host of Fox News, gave a bizarre suggestion to US President Donald Trump amidst the ongoing tension with friendly nation Denmark over his plans to take over Greenland. Jesse Watters' advice to trump came after US Vice President JD Vance stated on Friday that Denmark has “underinvested” in Greenland's defense and called for a shift in strategy.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Watters' advice came after US Vice President JD Vance stated on Friday that Denmark has “underinvested” in Greenland's defense and called for a shift in strategy.

Vance made the scathing comments while touring American forces at Pituffik Space Base on the strategically significant, mineral-rich island.

“Our message to Denmark is very simple: You have not done a good job by the people of Greenland,” the US Vice President asserted. “You have underinvested in the people of Greenland, and you have underinvested in the security architecture of this incredible, beautiful landmass filled with incredible people. That has to change.”

Meanwhile, Trump told reporters in Washington that the United States “needs Greenland for international security.”

Trump made reference to the growing interest of Russia and China in the Arctic, where sea routes have opened due to climate change.

He asserted that Greenland is crucial to global peace. “And I think Denmark understands, and I think the European Union understands it. And if they don’t, we’re going to have to explain it to them.”

Jesse Watters weighs in on Trump's plans to takeover Greenland

Appearing on his PRimetime show on Fox News, Watters took aim at Denmark for not supporting Trump in his plans to purchase Greenland, the largest island of the world which is garnering limelight due to its rare earth elements and mineral wealth.

The Fox News host declared that the US does not need friends, insisting that “Being friendly to the world is what got us in this mess.” He went on to cite US bombing on Japan's Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.

“If we have to burn down a few bridges with Denmark to take Greenland. We’re big boys. We dropped a-bomb on Japan and now they are our top ally in the Pacific.”

Stressing that every nation should focus on its interest first, he asserted, “And when our interests align, we can do business. And when they don't, that's life.”

Watters faces huge backlash over his Denmark remarks

As Watters' remarks went viral on social media, one X user calling his statement “not just offensive,” but also “morally bankrupt.”

“This is straight-up state media propaganda—the kind that glorifies power grabs, mocks diplomacy, and rewrites history to justify imperialism,” wrote Investment Banker Evaristus Odinikaeze.

“Saying “we don’t need friends” isn’t strength but isolationist delusion. And invoking Hiroshima to justify bullying Denmark? That’s not just offensive, it’s morally bankrupt,” he added.

“Wow.. the justification for war with Denmark begins. I never thought I would see the day when America became a dictatorship that invades other countries, but here we are,” another user reacted.

While the third user found Watters' comments as “Criminally insane”, the fifth user called on for his arrest, stating that he just incited the “US leadership to drop bombs on Denmark.”

“Japan is an ally because of decades of rebuilding, trade, and diplomacy, not because we dropped an atomic bomb. That take is as ignorant as it is dangerous,” one more chimed in, while explaining the importance of ties between the US and Japan.