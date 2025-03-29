‘If we can get something’: Trump says he’s open to tariff deals after reciprocal tariffs are enforced on April 2

President Donald Trump on Friday said he was open to negotiating separate agreements with countries seeking to avoid US tariffs. However, he said that such deals would only be considered after his administration enforces reciprocal tariffs on April 2. US President Donald Trump waves as he walks before departing for Florida from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 28, 2025. (REUTERS)

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump also mentioned plans to introduce tariffs on the pharmaceutical industry but did not provide details on the timing or tariff rates.

Trump told reporters that countries, including Britain, had reached out to the United States to negotiate deals and avoid the reciprocal tariffs.

“They want to make deals. It's possible if we can get something for the deal, but yeah, I'm certainly open to that. If we can do something where we get something for it,” said Donald Trump.

When asked if such deals could happen before April 2, Trump said, “No, probably later. It's a process.”

The European Union is outlining concessions it is prepared to offer the Trump administration in an effort to secure a partial rollback of US tariffs that have already impacted the bloc’s exports and are set to rise after April 2.

Bloomberg, citing sources, reported that during meetings in Washington this week, EU officials were told the new auto and reciprocal tariffs set to take effect next week could not be avoided. Discussions also began on the possible framework for a deal to reduce these tariffs.

In response, the European Commission, which oversees trade policy for the EU, has started drafting a “term sheet” for a potential agreement. The document would outline key areas for negotiation, including lowering EU tariffs, increasing mutual investments with the US, and easing certain regulations and standards, the sources said.

The reciprocal tariffs aim to counter what Trump views as unfair duties on US goods and non-tariff barriers, including domestic regulations and tax policies such as the EU’s value-added tax (VAT) and digital taxes.

The EU, however, argues that its VAT is a fair, non-discriminatory tax applied equally to both domestic and imported goods.