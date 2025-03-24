JD Vance makes fiery remarks against Denmark amid Trump's plans to takeover Greenland; ‘Not being a good ally’

US Vice President JD Vance lambasted Denmark for not being a “good ally” amid POTUS Donald Trump's desire to buy the island. JD Vance asserted that Greenland was “an incredibly bountiful country,” underscoring the US' ambition to obtain the island's abundant natural riches.(AFP)

In an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday morning, Vance was asked to share his thoughts if the United States could purchase Greenland. He responded, “I think it's possible, Maria.”

“Here’s the thing which I think a lot of folks don’t appreciate about Greenland. It’s really important to our national security,” Vance claimed.

The US Vice President clarified that the Russians and Chinese use “sea lanes” that encircle Greenland, the largest island in the world. He slammed the Danish government by accusing it of “not doing its job” and “not being a good ally” by limiting US access.

Vance said that gaining “more territorial interest in Greenland” was the only practical way to address the national security problem.

“That is what President Trump is going to do because he doesn't care what the Europeans scream at us; he cares about putting the interests of American citizens first,” he said, emphasizing that the President will seize the island if necessary.

In a Truth Social post in January, Trump declared that “the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity,” garnering massive flak from the island.

Greenland Prime Minister Mute B. Egede blasted the Trump administration for adopting a “highly aggressive” strategy after a group of top US officials visited the region last week.

Also Read: Donald Trump to rename Greenland as Denmark offers to buy California? 'Red, White and Blueland'

Vance claims Greenlanders not happy with Danish government

During the interview, Vance went on to claim that people of Greenland “were not actually happy with [the] Danish government.” In contrast to his assertion, 85 percent of Greenlanders opposed the idea of becoming a US territory, according to The Guardian report.

Vance further asserted that Greenland was “an incredibly bountiful country,” underscoring the US' ambition to obtain the island's abundant natural riches.

According to a White House press release, Second Lady Usha Vance and her son will arrive in Greenland on Thursday. They will “visit historical sites, learn about Greenlandic heritage, and attend the Avannaata Qimussersu, Greenlands' national dogsled race.”

Mike Waltz, Trump's security advisor, is also traveling to the island with US Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

Denmark PM breaks silence over US officials Greenland visit

Meanwhile, Denmark PM too targetted Trump administration over recent Greenland visit by US officials.

In a statement, Mette Frederiksen said that “visit from the United States cannot be seen in isolation from the public statements that have been made. This is something we take seriously.”