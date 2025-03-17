USA’s egg-o-nomic crisis: Netizens troll Trump as he asks Denmark for help after Greenland threats

The United States is currently in the midst of a “scramble” — but not the kind many Americans are used to making for breakfast. A catastrophic outbreak of bird flu has devastated poultry stocks across the country, causing egg prices to soar to alarming heights. Projections suggest that this year, egg prices in the US may rise by a staggering 41%, sending shockwaves through households already grappling with inflation. The egg crisis is no small issue since whether it's for a morning omelette, baking, or even industrial food production, eggs are a cornerstone of American life. The US has asked Denmark to export eggs to help tackle America’s ongoing shortage(Representational image/Reuters)

The price hikes have left many questioning how a nation as powerful and resource-rich as the United States could find itself facing a shortage of such a basic commodity. But the situation is even direr than it seems because, desperate to quell the crisis, the US has now turned to Denmark's egg reserve. According to Denmark’s egg association, this diplomatic request has raised eyebrows in both countries since, after all, this is the same nation that POTUS Donald Trump has been threatening with economic sanctions over its refusal to sell Greenland to the US. The irony is not lost on many as America, which once flexed its geopolitical muscles to exert pressure on Denmark, is now seeking its help to put eggs on the table.

Shut up about egg prices!

If this egg situation weren’t bizarre enough, Trump’s role in the crisis has only added to the confusion. One of the major promises from Trump’s campaign was to reduce grocery costs for American families, yet egg prices are simply rising. Trump has also taken to social media, reposting an article titled, Shut Up About Egg Prices — Trump Is Saving Consumers Millions, written by conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

This range of ironic activity from the administration of one of the most powerful countries of the world triggered a surge of online discussion. On X, users have been quick to mock the situation saying, “Can't help but feel that a country as big as America should be able to be self-sufficient in something as simple as eggs.” Another comment read, “He wants your family to be hungry every morning,” while another quipped, “He’s trying to be the worst president in history.” Even more pointed commentary followed Trump’s plea to Denmark. “Trump thinks the way to get egg prices down is to tell you they are down,” one observer said.

As the crisis continues to unfold, many are left wondering whether this egg shortage is a temporary glitch or a sign of deeper systemic issues in American agriculture. Is this just an isolated event, or are we witnessing the beginning of more serious disruptions in the food supply? Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure: the United States is going to have to get creative in its search for solutions, and perhaps even humble itself a little.