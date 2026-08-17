Buying Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Launch Edition? Here is the complete list of accessories with prices

Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq is the latest version of the futuristic electric SUV, launched at a price ranging between ₹19.45 lakh and ₹26.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq is available in a wide range of variants, with the top-end trim being the Launch Edition. The Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Launch Edition is powered by a 79 kWh battery pack. It is capable of running up to 683 km on a single charge. Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Launch Edition can be accessorised with a plethora of genuine accessories.

The Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq comes with a distinct design that grabs attention at the very first glance. However, the homegrown auto giant offers a wide range of accessories, which can be purchased straight from the automaker. These genuine accessories offered by Mahindra can give the electric SUV a more distinct appearance.

If you are buying the Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Launch Edition, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the genuine accessories offered by the automaker.