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    Buying Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Launch Edition? Here is the complete list of accessories with prices

    Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Launch Edition can be accessorised with a plethora of genuine accessories.

    Published on: Aug 17, 2026, 11:08:07 IST
    By Mainak Das
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    Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq is the latest version of the futuristic electric SUV, launched at a price ranging between 19.45 lakh and 26.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq is available in a wide range of variants, with the top-end trim being the Launch Edition. The Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Launch Edition is powered by a 79 kWh battery pack. It is capable of running up to 683 km on a single charge.

    Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Launch Edition can be accessorised with a plethora of genuine accessories.
    Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Launch Edition can be accessorised with a plethora of genuine accessories.

    The Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq comes with a distinct design that grabs attention at the very first glance. However, the homegrown auto giant offers a wide range of accessories, which can be purchased straight from the automaker. These genuine accessories offered by Mahindra can give the electric SUV a more distinct appearance.

    If you are buying the Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Launch Edition, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the genuine accessories offered by the automaker.

    Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Launch Edition: Genuine accessories and prices

    Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq Launch Edition: Genuine accessories and price
    AccessoriesPrice
    Wheel arch applique set 1,399
    ORVM applique set 1,249
    Rear bumper applique set 1,099
    Front bumper upper applique 2,699
    Rain visor with chrome insert 2,500
    Mud flap kit 1,299
    3D boot mat 2,499
    SS scuff protector 2,000
    SS tailgate scuff protector 1,950
    Illuminated scuff protector 4,999
    Body cover - Barcode 2,520
    3D mat set 4,210
    Designer mat set 3,600
    Premium 7D mat set 6,700
    Sporty pedal cover 700
    Rear spoiler 4,400
    Rear spoiler L/R 1,070
    Front trunk liner 1,229
    Luggage net 1,204
    Anti-skid rubberised tray kit 840
    Console cup holder 1,144
    Dash cam MMI 24,192

    Mahindra offers a plethora of genuine accessories for the BE 6 Sporteq Launch Edition. These accessories are meant to enhance the visual appeal of the SUV, as well as add more practicality inside the cabin. Some of the accessories are meant to add more safety and protection to the SUV. These genuine kits come priced between 700 and 24,192.

    These genuine Mahindra accessories can be purchased online from the automaker's official dedicated website. On the other hand, these accessories can be purchased offline from Mahindra dealerships as well.

    • Mainak Das
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Mainak Das

      Working as a journalist and content producer with over 15 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting die-cast models in childhood and lately, that converted into writing about cars and all other types of automobiles. Enthusiastic about new technologies being introduced to the world of automobiles.Read More

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