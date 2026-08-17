Bengaluru man regrets not buying ₹30 lakh 1BHK in 2020, now worth ₹90 lakh: ‘I bought a car instead’
A Bengaluru man regretted skipping a ₹30 lakh 1BHK after learning its price had risen to around ₹90 lakh.
A Bengaluru man has shared how a decision he made six years ago came back to haunt him after discovering that a flat he once considered buying for ₹30 lakh is now reportedly worth around ₹90 lakh. The man said he had thought about purchasing the property in Choodasandra in 2020 but eventually chose to buy a car instead.
Taking to Reddit, the user recalled moving to the area in 2018 because it was close to his workplace in HSR and offered affordable rents.
(Also read: Bengaluru man explains why he bought ₹80 lakh 1BHK over ‘smarter’ 2BHK: ‘This purchase is completely emotional’)
‘It felt like I was living in the middle of nowhere’
"Back in 2018, I moved to Choodasandra (I know the name is weird) because it was close to my workplace in HSR and rents were cheap. My friends used to make fun of me just because of the name “Choodasandra”. Back then, it genuinely felt like I was living in the middle of nowhere," he wrote.
The man said he lived there between 2018 and 2020. At the time, the owner of the 1BHK he was renting was preparing to move out of Bengaluru and had made the property available for around ₹30 lakh.
(Also read: Bengaluru resident struggles to find 1BHK as rents hit ₹28k- ₹32k: ‘Flats offer no proper balcony or parking’)
"I was 26 then and actually thought about buying it. But obviously, I didn’t, and instead I bought a car for myself," he said.
Years later, a visit to the same neighbourhood for a friend’s housewarming left him surprised by how dramatically the locality had transformed.
‘Choodasandra has basically become a mini Whitefield’
"Yesterday, I went for my friend’s housewarming in the same area, and I couldn’t believe how much the place has changed. Choodasandra has basically become a mini Whitefield, with buildings everywhere," he wrote.
He also noted improvements around the local lake, saying it now has a proper walkway, although he added that the roads remain in poor condition.
The biggest surprise came when his friend told him about current property prices. "I found out that the same 1BHKs are now going for around ₹90L. Apparently, owners aren’t even very interested in selling because the rental income is good and they’ve already seen significant appreciation. ₹30L → ₹90L in six years."
The Reddit post was shared under the title, "I could have bought a 1BHK in Bangalore for ₹30L."
Take a look here at the post:
Internet reacts
The post drew reactions from users reflecting on Bengaluru’s property market and the missed investment opportunity. One user wrote, "Bengaluru real estate is unreal." Another said, "What a missed opportunity!" A third commented, "Six years changed everything." Another user added, "Location really matters in real estate."
(Also read: ' ₹36,000 just to exist in the flat’: Bengaluru woman shares what it costs to live alone in a 1BHK in HSR)
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More