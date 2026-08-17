Bengaluru man regrets not buying ₹30 lakh 1BHK in 2020, now worth ₹90 lakh: ‘I bought a car instead’

A Bengaluru man has shared how a decision he made six years ago came back to haunt him after discovering that a flat he once considered buying for ₹30 lakh is now reportedly worth around ₹90 lakh. The man said he had thought about purchasing the property in Choodasandra in 2020 but eventually chose to buy a car instead. A Bengaluru man said a 1BHK he could have bought for ₹30 lakh in 2020 was reportedly worth ₹90 lakh. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

Taking to Reddit, the user recalled moving to the area in 2018 because it was close to his workplace in HSR and offered affordable rents.

(Also read: Bengaluru man explains why he bought ₹80 lakh 1BHK over ‘smarter’ 2BHK: ‘This purchase is completely emotional’)

‘It felt like I was living in the middle of nowhere’ "Back in 2018, I moved to Choodasandra (I know the name is weird) because it was close to my workplace in HSR and rents were cheap. My friends used to make fun of me just because of the name “Choodasandra”. Back then, it genuinely felt like I was living in the middle of nowhere," he wrote.

The man said he lived there between 2018 and 2020. At the time, the owner of the 1BHK he was renting was preparing to move out of Bengaluru and had made the property available for around ₹30 lakh.

(Also read: Bengaluru resident struggles to find 1BHK as rents hit ₹28k- ₹32k: ‘Flats offer no proper balcony or parking’)

"I was 26 then and actually thought about buying it. But obviously, I didn’t, and instead I bought a car for myself," he said.

Years later, a visit to the same neighbourhood for a friend’s housewarming left him surprised by how dramatically the locality had transformed.

‘Choodasandra has basically become a mini Whitefield’

"Yesterday, I went for my friend’s housewarming in the same area, and I couldn’t believe how much the place has changed. Choodasandra has basically become a mini Whitefield, with buildings everywhere," he wrote.

He also noted improvements around the local lake, saying it now has a proper walkway, although he added that the roads remain in poor condition.

The biggest surprise came when his friend told him about current property prices. "I found out that the same 1BHKs are now going for around ₹90L. Apparently, owners aren’t even very interested in selling because the rental income is good and they’ve already seen significant appreciation. ₹30L → ₹90L in six years."

The Reddit post was shared under the title, "I could have bought a 1BHK in Bangalore for ₹30L."

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