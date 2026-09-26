Lucknow, Heavy rain lashed several parts of Uttar Pradesh as monsoon activity intensified across the state, with Lucknow recording 125.8 mm of rainfall in the 21 hours ending Saturday morning, and strong winds damaging standing crops in rural areas. Heavy showers in UP damage crops in several areas; IMD says thunderstorms, more rain likely

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places in eastern Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, while thunderstorms and gusty winds are also likely. Rain and thundershowers may continue at several places on Sunday.

The latest weather system, a depression over northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining north Chhattisgarh, was moving north-northwestwards towards southeast Uttar Pradesh. At 5.30 am on Saturday, it was centred about 230 km south of Prayagraj, officials said.

The system is likely to remain a depression while moving towards southeast Uttar Pradesh till Saturday evening and subsequently weaken gradually into a well-marked low-pressure area during the following 12 hours, the IMD said.

The intensified rainfall brought waterlogging and traffic disruptions at several places, while residents in low-lying areas faced difficulties as rain continued through the night.

"It rained continuously through the night, and several roads were waterlogged by morning. Movement became difficult in many places," a resident said.

Another local resident said the strong winds accompanying the rain added to the difficulties. "The rain was heavy, and the wind was quite strong. People were forced to take shelter in many places," he said.

The impact was also visible in Ayodhya, where rain and strong winds affected movement around Ram Path, the Ram temple, Hanumangarhi, Kanak Bhawan and the Saryu area.

Devotees and local residents faced difficulties in moving through open areas as gusty winds accompanied the showers.

"The rain did not stop people from visiting the temple, but walking around became difficult because of the water and strong wind," said a devotee in Ayodhya.

In rural parts of the state, farmers reported damage to standing crops due to strong winds and rain, with several crops falling to the ground.

Farmers expressed concern that prolonged rain and strong winds could increase the damage.

"If the rain and wind continue, more crops could fall and the losses will increase," a farmer said.

The state government has already put district administrations on alert in view of the forecast and the possibility of flash floods.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed district magistrates in affected districts to maintain special vigilance, visit vulnerable areas and monitor arrangements on the ground. Schools have been ordered to remain closed in districts under red alert and facing the possibility of flash floods.

Officials have also been asked to assess damage caused by excessive rainfall and lightning and provide assistance to affected families within 24 hours.

The administration has identified several districts as vulnerable to sudden flooding, including Azamgarh, Ballia, Ghazipur, Mau, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Balrampur, Ambedkar Nagar, Pratapgarh, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Gonda, Shravasti, Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Hardoi, Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Barabanki, Amethi, Fatehpur, Kanpur Nagar, Banda, Kaushambi and Chitrakoot.

Relief and rescue agencies have been asked to remain prepared for flooding, waterlogging, lightning and strong winds, while district administrations have been directed to issue weather warnings through public address systems and local communication channels.

The IMD has warned that intense rainfall could trigger flash floods in some watersheds of Uttar Pradesh. People have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel during thunderstorms and lightning and stay away from open areas, trees and water bodies.

Lucknow recorded 125.8 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am on Friday and 5.30 am on Saturday, marking one of the heavier spells of the season in the state capital.

The weather system is expected to keep rainfall activity elevated over parts of Uttar Pradesh through September 27, even as it gradually weakens after moving into the state.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.