Bengaluru resident struggles to find 1BHK as rents hit ₹28k- ₹32k: ‘Flats offer no proper balcony or parking’

Rising rental prices in Bengaluru are leaving many tenants frustrated, especially those searching for modest homes with basic amenities. According to the post, flats are priced between ₹28,000 and ₹32,000, yet many still lack essentials. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

A Bengaluru resident looking for a 1BHK within a 6 km radius of Kadubeesanahalli, covering areas such as Bellandur, HSR Layout, Marathahalli, AECS Layout, and nearby Sarjapur, described the search as “very frustrating” in a Reddit post.

“Paying 30k and still no real balcony or parking in Bangalore? Seriously?” the caption of the post reads.

Renter questions basic amenities: According to the post, flats in these areas are priced between ₹28,000 and ₹32,000 or more per month, yet many still lack essentials like a proper balcony and dedicated car parking.

“Flats do not have basic things like a proper balcony or dedicated car parking,” the resident adds.

The post highlighted that the main concern is not only high rents but also how properties are being advertised.

“Many places claim to have a balcony, but when you actually visit, it turns out to be a small utility space next to the washing machine. That is not a balcony. It feels misleading,” the resident wrote.

The resident is not demanding much, just a basic 1BHK with a small balcony and parking.

However, this combination appears either rare or available only at significantly higher prices.

“Are people actually able to find such flats, or is everyone compromising on either balcony or parking?” the resident wrote.

The experience reflects a broader concern among renters, with the resident noting that the meaning of a “balcony” in Bengaluru’s rental market now seems to have changed.

Also Read: Bengaluru house hunter flags cramped rooms, says 3BHK barely fits essentials: ‘They expect 50k+ rents’