Bengaluru resident struggles to find 1BHK as rents hit ₹28k- ₹32k: ‘Flats offer no proper balcony or parking’
A Bengaluru resident looking for a 1BHK described the search as “very frustrating” in a Reddit post.
Rising rental prices in Bengaluru are leaving many tenants frustrated, especially those searching for modest homes with basic amenities.
A Bengaluru resident looking for a 1BHK within a 6 km radius of Kadubeesanahalli, covering areas such as Bellandur, HSR Layout, Marathahalli, AECS Layout, and nearby Sarjapur, described the search as “very frustrating” in a Reddit post.
“Paying 30k and still no real balcony or parking in Bangalore? Seriously?” the caption of the post reads.
Renter questions basic amenities:
According to the post, flats in these areas are priced between ₹28,000 and ₹32,000 or more per month, yet many still lack essentials like a proper balcony and dedicated car parking.
“Flats do not have basic things like a proper balcony or dedicated car parking,” the resident adds.
The post highlighted that the main concern is not only high rents but also how properties are being advertised.
“Many places claim to have a balcony, but when you actually visit, it turns out to be a small utility space next to the washing machine. That is not a balcony. It feels misleading,” the resident wrote.
The resident is not demanding much, just a basic 1BHK with a small balcony and parking.
However, this combination appears either rare or available only at significantly higher prices.
“Are people actually able to find such flats, or is everyone compromising on either balcony or parking?” the resident wrote.
The experience reflects a broader concern among renters, with the resident noting that the meaning of a “balcony” in Bengaluru’s rental market now seems to have changed.
Also Read: Bengaluru house hunter flags cramped rooms, says 3BHK barely fits essentials: ‘They expect 50k+ rents’
Check out the post here:
Here's how people reacted to the post:
Reddit users reacted strongly to the post, with many agreeing that the situation described is now common across Bengaluru’s rental market.
One of the users commented, “I am in the same situation. Anything with a balcony is upwards of 30K, and you add a gated society that goes to 35k.”
A second user commented, “Honestly, 1 BHKs are a scam in Bangalore. You're better off getting a 2/3 BHK with other people.”
Also Read: Bengaluru resident calls 2BHK hunt a nightmare as rents soar to ₹70,000: ‘Roads are barely there’
A third user commented, “1 bhks are rare, and demand is high in the area you're looking for.”
“I think in 30k you can get a very good 1bhk in society. Try to connect with a good broker,” another user commented.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)