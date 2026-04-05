Bengaluru house hunter flags cramped rooms, says 3BHK barely fits essentials: ‘They expect 50k+ rents’
In a Reddit post, a Bengaluru house hunter raised concerns over cramped 3BHK flats and high rents despite limited living space.
Finding a spacious rental in Bengaluru is proving harder than expected, with one resident raising concerns over shrinking flat sizes despite soaring rents.
In the post, a house hunter searching for a new home in the city described a visit to a residential project on Sarjapura Road. The experience raised questions about how buyers are investing in such properties.
According to the post, even 3BHK flats felt unusually cramped, with bedrooms measuring around 10x10 feet and barely any space left to move once a bed was placed.
“I saw 3bhk and the rooms are 10x10 max. I measured, and after I get my bed, the rooms have no space to walk or access the wardrobes,” the Reddit user wrote.
Compact homes, steep rents:
The living area also appeared limited, with the hall unable to comfortably fit both a sofa set and a dining table, forcing a compromise between the two.
“Hall does not have space for a sofa and dining table. So choose between 1, and then they expect 50k+ rents,” the user wrote.
Outdoor space, often valued in city homes, also seemed limited. Flats were noted to come with only a single balcony, offering little room for ventilation.
The most striking concern, however, was the rent. Despite the limited space and constrained layouts, rents were reportedly quoted at more than ₹50,000 per month.
Also Read: Bengaluru resident calls 2BHK hunt a nightmare as rents soar to ₹70,000: ‘Roads are barely there’
Check out the post here:
Here's how people reacted to the post:
Reddit users reacted strongly to the post, with many echoing concerns about shrinking living spaces in Bengaluru despite rising rents.
Several pointed out that such compact layouts are becoming increasingly common, even in flats marketed as 3BHK units, while others said the pricing felt difficult to justify given the limited usable space.
One of the users commented, “A decent 2bhk needs at least 1200 sqft super builtup area so that built up area would be 800-850 sqft, anything less is a compromise.”
Also Read: ‘Do landlords in Bangalore really increase rent by 10% every year?’: Tenant paying ₹35,000 for 2BHK questions hike
A second user commented, “IT guys were paid well, which made them spend lavishly, but AI and layoffs are changing that.”
A third user commented, “I think it's all FOMO. Most people buy because they hear that the property is getting sold out fast, or someone known to them bought.”
“Must be some people with more money than sense,” another user commented.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)