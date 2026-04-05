Bengaluru house hunter flags cramped rooms, says 3BHK barely fits essentials: ‘They expect 50k+ rents’

Finding a spacious rental in Bengaluru is proving harder than expected, with one resident raising concerns over shrinking flat sizes despite soaring rents. According to the post, even 3BHK flats felt unusually cramped, with bedrooms measuring around 10x10 feet. (Pexels/Representational Image)

In the post, a house hunter searching for a new home in the city described a visit to a residential project on Sarjapura Road. The experience raised questions about how buyers are investing in such properties.

According to the post, even 3BHK flats felt unusually cramped, with bedrooms measuring around 10x10 feet and barely any space left to move once a bed was placed.

“I saw 3bhk and the rooms are 10x10 max. I measured, and after I get my bed, the rooms have no space to walk or access the wardrobes,” the Reddit user wrote.

Compact homes, steep rents: The living area also appeared limited, with the hall unable to comfortably fit both a sofa set and a dining table, forcing a compromise between the two.

“Hall does not have space for a sofa and dining table. So choose between 1, and then they expect 50k+ rents,” the user wrote.

Outdoor space, often valued in city homes, also seemed limited. Flats were noted to come with only a single balcony, offering little room for ventilation.

The most striking concern, however, was the rent. Despite the limited space and constrained layouts, rents were reportedly quoted at more than ₹50,000 per month.

Also Read: Bengaluru resident calls 2BHK hunt a nightmare as rents soar to ₹70,000: ‘Roads are barely there’