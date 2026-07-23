Sachin Tendulkar recalls father’s values, issues eye-opening statement amid ongoing student protests

Sachin Tendulkar has spoken out on the ongoing student protests, sharing a message for the country's youth as demands for education reforms continue to gather momentum. The protests, led by students seeking changes to the education system and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, intensified on Monday (July 20) with the start of Parliament's monsoon session. Thousands assembled in central Delhi after the CJP (Cockroach Janta Party) called for a march to Parliament. Police barricaded several routes and, according to protesters, stopped many from reaching the main gathering at Jantar Mantar. Protesters also alleged that police used lathi charges and tear gas to disperse the crowd. Sachin Tendulkar breaks silence on student protests with message on hard work, merit. (PTI)

The cricket fraternity had come under criticism for largely staying silent on the issue. Yuvraj Singh was among the few prominent cricketers to express support for the students, and Tendulkar has now added his voice with a detailed message on social media.

Tendulkar reflected on the values instilled in him by his late father while addressing the ongoing student protests. The batting great said honesty and hard work should always take precedence over shortcuts, urging society to foster a culture where merit is rewarded and young people remain encouraged.

"My father was a professor. He was a mentor and guide to many young students. One lesson that he instilled early on was, "Failure is okay, cheating is not. Never take shortcuts. As adults in society, we have the responsibility of shaping culture. A society which prioritises outcomes over effort will seek shortcuts over meritocracy," Tendulkar wrote in a note on social media.