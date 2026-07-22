Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh took to social media and had a message for the Indian government and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protestors. Pressure has been growing on the Indian government, with thousands of CJP supporters continuing to protest in the national capital despite heavy rainfall. Yuvraj Singh picked the player who will be crucial for India (REUTERS)

The protestors are seeking education reforms and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. On Monday (July 20), thousands of protestors flooded central Delhi after the CJP called for a march to the Parliament as the monsoon session began.

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But the police blocked entrances and also allegedly didn't let travelling protestors join the main protest in Jantar Mantar. The police also allegedly used brutality when dealing with the protestors, including lathi charges and tear gas.

‘Through dialogue we can find an amicable solution’: Yuvraj Singh Taking to Instagram, Yuvraj urged the Indian government and the CJP to resolve the issues through dialogue.

"To every child, student, woman and man: you deserve the opportunity to learn in peace, grow with safety, and chase your dreams", he wrote.

"Your well-being is the foundation of a brighter India.

"Let's come together to build communities of care, opportunity and hope.

"Through dialogue we can find an amicable solution for the sake of India's future", he added.