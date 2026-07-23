Showers lash Uttar Pradesh; rivers breach danger mark

LUCKNOW Various districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, received rainfall on Thursday, with major rivers flowing above the danger mark, the meteorological department said. Commuters cover themselves as they make their way amid heavy rainfall, in Prayagraj on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

According to the meteorological department, Lucknow received 6.5 mm of rainfall while Etawah received the maximum rainfall in the state at 27 mm, followed by Hamirpur 18 mm, Sultanpur 4.6 mm, Kanpur 3.6 mm, Azamgarh 2.6 mm and Fursatganj 2.1 mm.

Due to continuous rains, multiple rivers were flowing above danger levels. The Hindon was above the danger mark at Baghpat and Noida, the Ganga in Badaun, the Ghaghara in Ayodhya and Ballia and the Gandak in Kushinagar.

Taking note of the loss of life, livestock and economic damage caused by the rains, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed all senior officials to visit affected areas and provide immediate assistance to families.

He also ordered a rapid assessment of the damage caused by heavy rains and lightning strikes and directed that compensation be provided to victims within 24 hours, the UP government said in a statement.

Adityanath appealed to citizens to avoid stepping out unnecessarily during lightning activity and to exercise special caution while bathing in rivers and other water bodies during heavy rainfall.