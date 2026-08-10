Enumeration phase: At 82%, Mohali records lowest SIR completion rate in Punjab

The district has recorded the lowest completion rate in the house-to-house enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), 2026, in Punjab, with 82.01% of the 8,54,423 registered electors having their enumeration forms collected and digitised by August 3. At the state level, 90.37% of forms were collected and digitised, while 9.63% remained uncollectable. (HT File)

According to data released by the state’s chief electoral officer, 7,00,709 forms were collected and digitised in the district, while 1,53,714 forms (18%) could not be collected and were categorised as absent, shifted, deceased or duplicate. SAS Nagar ranked 23rd, the lowest among Punjab’s districts in terms of form collection.

During the enumeration exercise, Punjab covered 2.14 crore electors across 23 districts and 117 assembly constituencies. At the state level, 90.37% of forms were collected and digitised, while 9.63% remained uncollectable.

Urban migration to blame

Of the 1,53,714 forms that could not be digitised, around 69,969 relate to voters who had permanently shifted elsewhere, while 50,149 voters could not be traced during verification. Another 21,772 entries relate to deceased voters, while 8,101 duplicate entries were also identified.

District election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Komal Mittal said the forms that could not be digitised have been categorised by BLOs as belonging to absent, permanently shifted, duplicate or deceased voters. She informed that 21,772 deceased voters have been identified, constituting 2.55% of the total electorate.

She further informed that 8.19% voters have permanently shifted from their registered addresses, which may also include women who have moved after marriage. Besides this, 5.87% voters could not be traced during the exercise, which may include migrant voters who might have returned to their native states, she said. Around 1% voters (8,101 entries) were found duplicated in other districts/states, and such voters have chosen to retain their registration at their original place of residence.

Among the three assembly constituencies, Dera Bassi recorded the highest digitisation rate. Of its 3,10,927 electors, 84% (2,61,085 forms) were digitised. Kharar has 3,02,540 electors, of which 2,46,903 (81.61%) forms were digitised. Mohali assembly constituency has the smallest electorate — 2,40,956. Only 80% (1,92,717 forms) have been digitised. This means nearly one-fifth of its registered electors were not covered by the digitisation exercise, highlighting the challenge posed by population mobility in the city.

Polling stations increased by 98

The number of polling stations in the district has been increased from 838 to 936, reducing the voter load per booth and potentially improving election management and voter facilitation. In polling booth rationalisation, Mohali ranks third in terms of the increase in the number of booths, following Ludhiana (104) and Amritsar (106).

Draft roll to be published on August 13

Chief electoral officer Anindita Mitra said the draft electoral roll would be published on August 13. Electors whose names may have been inadvertently left out can submit claims through Form 6, either online or physically, between August 13 and September 12. The process of disposal of claims and objections will continue until October 8, with the final electoral roll scheduled to be published on October 12.

Across Punjab, 93.40% of electors included in the draft electoral roll have been mapped with the electoral roll of 2003 or an earlier SIR. Notices to unmapped electors will be issued from August 13 in accordance with Election Commission of India guidelines.