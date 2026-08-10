Haryana BJP chief flays Deepender over CWG remarks

BJP Haryana state president Archana Gupta said hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games would be a matter of pride for the entire country, but stressed that such a major international sporting event should be held in a state equipped with the requisite infrastructure and facilities. Says games hosting is India’s pride, whether in Gujarat or Haryana. (HT File)

“It would be a matter of great pride for India if the country gets the opportunity to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030. However, such an event can be organised only in a state that has the required infrastructure and facilities including stadiums,” Gupta said while responding to a question on the Congress MP Deepender Hooda’s allegations of ignoring Haryana despite having produced the country’s highest number of Commonwealth medalists. The Commonwealth Games flag was formally presented to Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel last Wednesday as Ahmedabad prepares to host the global sporting event in 2030.

“The athletes are Indians, and hosting the Games will be a matter of pride for India, whether it is in Gujarat or Haryana”, she added.

Gupta said the Haryana chief minister and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been continuously supporting sportspersons. She contrasted this with the Congress era, claiming that under previous Congress governments, players’ concerns were largely ignored.