Submit report in a day: Haryana minister to dept after dip in sex ratio at birth

Expressing serious concern over the sharp decline in the mid-year figures of Haryana’s sex ratio at birth (SRB), the state women and child development (WCD) minister Shruti Choudhry directed the department to submit a “comprehensive fact-finding” report by Monday, officials aware of the development said. The minister said the report, to be submitted by Monday, should indicate the reasons for the decline in SRB across the state, with special reference to Charkhi Dadri, Panipat and Panchkula districts. (HT File)

Taking cognisance of a report in Hindustan Times on August 6, “Haryana’s sex ratio at birth dips below 900 in 11 districts”, the minister in her August 8 communication to commissioner and secretary (WCD) and director (WCD) has also directed to convene a meeting with health department doctors, district programme officers and those associated with the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Abhiyaan “ to review the matter” and formulate appropriate remedial measures.

The HT report had highlighted how SRB had fallen below 900 in 11 districts of the state in the first six months of this year, with Charkhi Dadri recording the steepest fall.

“I am forwarding herewith a news item published in the press regarding the declining SRB in the state,” the minister said in her communication (copy with HT) titled “seeking fact-finding report regarding decline in SRB in the state”.

“The sharp decline in the mid-year SRB figures, contrary to the improving trend witnessed during the previous six years, is a matter of serious concern,” she added.

The state’s annual SRB in the past six years stood at 923 (in 2025), 910 (2024), 916 (2023), 917 (2022), 914 (2021), and 922 (2020), while the SRB up to June hovered around 900 (in 2026), 906 (2025), 904 (2024), 906 (2023), 916 (2022), 912 (2021) and 920 (2020).

According to the civil registration system (CRS) data (excluding delayed registrations), the SRB in half of Haryana’s 22 districts has plunged to the lowest 829 and the highest 895 girls per 1,000 boys till June 2026. These 11 districts had recorded a cumulative SRB between 901 and 951 in the 2025 calendar year.

Only five districts bucked this trend of steep dip in Haryana’s mid-year SRB that has fallen by 23 points in six months, bringing the total SRB up to June 2026 to 900 female births per 1,000 males.

The minister said the report, to be submitted by Monday, should indicate the reasons for the decline in SRB across the state, with special reference to Charkhi Dadri, Panipat and Panchkula districts, where the steepest decline of 84, 71 and 68 points, respectively, has reportedly been recorded.

“The report should also include a district-wise analysis, identification of the major contributory factors responsible for the decline and details of the corrective measures already undertaken by the concerned departments,” reads the missive.