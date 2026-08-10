Punjab: Damdami Taksal hints at throwing hat in poll ring

The Damdami Taksal has set up a state-wide organisation, the Damdami Taksal Sewak Jatha, and plans to appoint “halqa in-charges” for all 117 assembly and 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab, a move indicating that the Sikh seminary is readying an organisational structure for a possible electoral foray. Damdami Taksal chief Baba Harnam Singh Dhumma (HT)

Social media handles, believed to be operated by Taksal functionaries, shared a poster on Sunday announcing that “halqa incharges” will be appointed under the new organisation. The term is commonly used by political parties in Punjab for constituency-level functionaries who are often considered prospective poll candidates.

Confirming the development, Taksal media coordinator Avtar Singh Butter said the posters were released by the newly formed organisation. When asked if this outfit will contest the Punjab elections, he said, “Yes, if the need arises.”

A former media adviser to the Taksal, who remains close to Taksal chief Baba Harnam Singh Dhumma, described the Sewak Jatha as the seminary’s “political wing”: “The Taksal felt that it should have its own leaders to be fielded in the elections. Keeping this in view, the organisation was given shape. However, at present, it will work largely under a non-political agenda.”

While not revealing any political plans, Dhumma maintained that the organisation’s primary objectives included strengthening the propagation of Sikhism in accordance with Sikh principles, reconnecting the younger generation with Gurbani, Gurmat philosophy and Sikh history, launching awareness campaigns against drug abuse and educating society about issues such as religious conversions.

He further stated that the Sikh Panth today faced numerous religious, social and ideological challenges. “The growing menace of drug abuse, the alienation of youth from their spiritual roots and the politicisation of Panthic issues are matters of grave concern. In such circumstances, there was an urgent need for a disciplined, service-oriented and well-organised platform, which led to the formation of the Damdami Taksal Sewak Jatha,” he added.

Recently, Dhumma had also announced office-bearers for various districts, zones and organisational units across Punjab and Haryana.

It may be recalled that the seminary has traditionally supported the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Engaging with electoral politics beyond Punjab, the Taksal supported the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections, with Dhumma appealing to the Sikh community to vote for it, drawing criticism from sections of the Sikh community, including SAD leaders.

In January this year, Dhumma claimed that all candidates who had received tickets on his recommendation in Maharashtra municipal elections had won under the Mahayuti alliance. The alliance won 23 of the 29 municipal corporations in the state.