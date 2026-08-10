Himachal rain takes Bhakra Dam level to 1,612 feet, still far from 1,680 danger mark

Amid incessant monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh over the past week, Bhakra Dam’s reservoir level has risen fast, reaching 1,612 feet — a 54 feet increase from 1,558 feet a month ago — with officials maintaining that the water level is well within safe limits. The current water level is well within the maximum filling level of 1,680 feet, say BBMB officials. (HT File)

The current situation is in stark contrast to August last year, when the region had battled unprecedented floods after the dam floodgates were forced open due to heavy inflows, which pushed the water level beyond the maximum filling level of 1,680 feet.

“The scenario currently seems to be like 2024 when the monsoon passed off comfortably as the water levels in the reservoirs of Bhakra and Pong dams remain under control,” said BBMB chairman Manoj Tripathi.

Officials at the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), meanwhile, said they were keeping a close watch as the inflow had increased to 41,000 cusecs while outflow was 25,000 cusecs.