MHADA Lottery 2026: 13 years, countless attempts and finally a home to call a dream come true

For Sarika Lokhande, winning an MHADA apartment was 13 years in the making. After applying to the lottery year after year, she finally struck luck in the 2026 draw. She was among the hopeful homebuyers who arrived with dreams of owning a house and left with the promise of a home. MHADA lottery 2026 results for the Mumbai real estate market including winners for 2,640 affordable homes were announced on August 6, 2026. (File Photo )

Lokhande had been applying for and trying to win an apartment every year since 2013, but had been unsuccessful.

"In these 13 years, I applied in multiple income categories as my income changed over time, but I was not able to win an apartment. However, today I can proudly say that it is truly a lottery for me. I would only say that all those dreaming of a home should not lose hope and should keep applying for the lottery," she said.

“Buying a home in Mumbai is no easy task, and owning one has always been my dream. Today, that dream has finally come true as I have won a home through the MHADA lottery at a very affordable price. I hope my experience motivates others who are also dreaming of owning a home in Mumbai through the MHADA lottery," Lokhande said.