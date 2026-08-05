MHADA lottery 2026: Results for 2,640 affordable homes in Mumbai to be announced on August 6

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) lottery 2026 results will be announced on August 6, 2026 at noon, the housing authority said in a statement. MHADA lottery 2026 results for Mumbai will be announced on August 6, 2026 at noon. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

The MHADA's Mumbai Board received over 97,000 applications within nearly two months of announcing a housing draw for 2,640 affordable homes in Mumbai.

According to data shared by MHADA, the housing authority has received 97,613 applications for the 2,640 apartments as of 11.59 pm on May 28, 2026. Additionally, it received 69,526 Earnest Money Deposits (EMDs) from applicants seeking to purchase the homes, as of 9 am on May 29.

As per MHADA's schedule, the last date for submitting applications was 11:59 pm on May 28, 2026, and the online payment of the earnest money deposit (EMD) for those who submitted the application within the timeframe was due by 11:59 pm on May 29, 2026.

According to an MHADA statement, the lottery will be announced live on YouTube, along with an offline announcement in Bandra on August 6 at 12 pm.

Also Read: MHADA Lottery 2026: Why have applications dropped for Mumbai’s 2,640 affordable homes?

All about MHADA lottery 2026 The MHADA lottery 2026 has put 2,640 affordable homes up for sale in Mumbai. Of the total, 1,762 apartments, or around 66%, were under construction, according to data accessed from MHADA's website.

The under-construction MHADA apartments for sale are in areas such as Vikhroli, Goregaon, and Borivali. According to the list, of the total 1,762 apartments under construction, 128 are in Borivali East, 85 are in Goregaon West, and the balance are in Kanamwar Nagar and Vikhroli.

Several apartments in the lottery are priced between ₹2 crore and ₹4 crore. The most affordable apartments are over 300 sq ft in the Mankhurd and Goregaon areas, priced at over ₹29 lakh and ₹32 lakh, according to the list.

The MHADA Lottery 2026 includes apartments across several locations in Mumbai, including Vikhroli, Goregaon, Borivali, Gorai, Chembur, Bandra, Ghatkopar, Wadala, Powai, and Dadar, among others.

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The most expensive MHADA apartment is in the Tardeo area of South Mumbai, in the High Income Group (HIG), priced at ₹6.82 crore. The most affordable house put up for sale by MHADA is in Mankhurd, priced at over ₹ 29 lakh for the Economic Weaker Section (EWS).