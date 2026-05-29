MHADA lottery 2026: Over 97,000 applicants vie for 2,640 Mumbai homes; today is the last date for EMD payment

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) Lottery 2026 has received over 97,000 applications within nearly two months of announcing a housing draw for 2,640 affordable homes in Mumbai. MHADA lottery 2026 has received over 97,000 applications within nearly two months of announcing a housing draw for 2,640 affordable homes in the Mumbai real estate market. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

According to data shared by MHADA, the housing authority has received 97,613 applications for the 2,640 apartments as of 11.59 pm on May 28, 2026. Additionally, it received 69,526 Earnest Money Deposits (EMDs) from applicants seeking to purchase the homes, as of 9 AM on May 29.

Applicants can submit EMD till today As per MHADA's schedule, the last date for submitting applications was up to 11:59 p.m. on May 28, 2026, and for those who submitted the application within the timeframe, the online payment of the earnest money deposit (EMD) is up to 11:59 p.m. on May 29, 2026. Applicants may also make payment of the earnest money deposit through RTGS/NEFT till the working hours of the concerned bank on May 29, 2026, the MHADA said in a note on May 29.

Thereafter, MHADA will publish the provisional list of applications received for the lottery on the website https://housing.mhada.gov.in at 3:00 p.m. on June 10, 2026. Online claims and objections may be submitted until 3:00 p.m. on June 12, 2026.

MHADA will publish the final list of accepted applications on its website at 3:00 p.m. on June 16, 2026. MHADA will announce the date, venue, and time of the computerised draw for the sale of tenements on the website later.

Also Read: MHADA Lottery 2026: Why have application deadlines been extended twice and prices reduced for Mumbai homes?

All about MHADA lottery 2026 The MHADA lottery 2026 has put 2,640 affordable homes up for sale in Mumbai. Of the total, 1,762 apartments, or around 66%, are under construction, according to data accessed from MHADA's website.

The under-construction MHADA apartments for sale are in areas such as Vikhroli, Goregaon, and Borivali. According to the list, of the total 1,762 apartments under construction, 128 are in Borivali East, 85 are in Goregaon West, and the balance are in Kanamwar Nagar and Vikhroli.

Several apartments in the lottery are priced between ₹2 crore and ₹4 crore. The most affordable apartments are over 300 sq ft in the Mankhurd and Goregaon areas, priced at over ₹29 lakh and ₹32 lakh, the list shows.

The MHADA Lottery 2026 includes apartments across several Mumbai locations, including Vikhroli, Goregaon, Borivali, Gorai, Chembur, Bandra, Ghatkopar, Wadala, Powai, and Dadar, among others.

The most expensive MHADA apartment is in the Tardeo area of South Mumbai, in the High Income Group (HIG), priced at ₹6.82 crore. The most affordable house put up for sale by MHADA is in Mankhurd, for the Economic Weaker Section (EWS), priced at over ₹29 lakh.

Also Read: MHADA Lottery 2026: 2,640 homes priced in the range of ₹29 lakh to ₹6.82 crore, check full price list

MHADA extended the application dates twice for the 2026 lottery and also reduced the price of almost half of the apartments. MHADA has reduced the sale prices of 1,221 tenements in Mumbai’s Vikhroli area by 7.5%, including the 610 apartments whose category reservation was revised from MIG to HIG last week.