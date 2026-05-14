MHADA Lottery 2026: Why have application deadlines been extended twice and prices reduced for Mumbai homes?

Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority has extended the application deadline twice for MHADA lottery of 2,640 affordable homes in the Mumbai real estate market amid a muted response from homebuyers. After extending the deadline on April 28, when it had received over 50,000 applications and around 35,000 EMD payments, MHADA again extended the deadline till May 28 on May 13. MHADA lottery 2026: The last date for applications has been extended for the second time for the sale of 2,640 affordable homes in the Mumbai real estate market amid a muted response from homebuyers. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo)

As of May 12, the lottery had received 69,642 applications, with over 47,000 applicants paying the mandatory EMD. Experts attributed the tepid response to weak market sentiment, geopolitical uncertainty, high pricing and the fact that over 60% of the homes on offer are under construction.

Initially, in March 2026, MHADA announced the lottery, giving applicants one month until April 29 to apply.

However, on April 28, MHADA announced extending the lottery up to May 14, giving applicants an additional two weeks. Along with this, MHADA also decreased prices by 7.5% for over 1,200 apartments in Mumbai. The state housing authority said it wanted to increase participation, so it extended the deadline by two weeks and decreased prices for almost half of its offering.

The price cuts apply to units in Kanamwar Nagar, Vikhroli East. According to MHADA, the Mumbai Board had been reviewing pricing for select units and has now implemented the reduction. MHADA announced that prices for 480 units in Building No. 2 at Kanamwar Nagar have been lowered from ₹1.45– ₹1.47 crore to ₹1.34– ₹1.36 crore.

For Building No. 3 in the same locality, MHADA said in a statement that prices for 741 units have been revised from ₹1.45– ₹1.48 crore to ₹1.34– ₹1.37 crore. Along with cutting prices, MHADA also sweetened the deal by announcing one free car parking space to encourage applicants to take advantage of the opportunity to submit their applications.

Also Read: MHADA Lottery 2026: Last date to apply for 2,640 apartments in Mumbai extended to May 28

MHADA lottery 2026 second extension When the MHADA announced the two-week extension for applications on April 28, it had received over 50,000 applications of which around 35,000 applicants had paid the required Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) for purchasing their apartment.

However, two weeks later, on May 13, MHADA announced another extension of two-week extension until May 28. According to MHADA data, as of May 12, it had got 69,642 applications of which over 47,000 applicants have paid the required EMD.

In the previous lotteries of 2024, and 2023, the MHADA had received over 1 lakh applicants who paid EMD for purchasing apartments in the annual lottery. However, in 2026, the number has gone down drastically.

"Though the number of applications increased after the first extension, we are looking for more participation, and hence gave another extension," a MHADA official said.

Also Read: MHADA Lottery 2026: 2,640 homes priced in the range of ₹29 lakh to ₹6.82 crore, check full price list

Why are applications down for MHADA lottery 2026? According to MHADA officials, several factors account for the volume of applications in 2026. "The first reason is that it is a vacation period and many are away in their hometown or have gone for tours. The second reason could be that housing sales are down in the private market, and third even geopolitical tensions might be affecting the applications," a MHADA official, who wished to remain anonymous, told HT Real Estate.

However, several applicants said many are staying away from this year’s lottery because over 60% of the apartments on offer are under construction, and pricing remains relatively high.

Of the total inventory on offer, 1,762 apartments, or nearly 66%, are under construction, according to data accessed from the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s website. These under-construction apartments are located in areas such as Vikhroli, Goregaon and Borivali. According to the data, of the 1,762 under-construction apartments, 128 units are in Borivali East, 85 in Goregaon West, while the remaining inventory is located in Kanamwar Nagar and Vikhroli.

The MHADA Lottery 2026 includes apartments across several Mumbai locations, including Vikhroli, Goregaon, Borivali, Gorai, Chembur, Bandra, Ghatkopar, Wadala, Powai, and Dadar, among others.

Also Read: MHADA Lottery 2026: Why have applications dropped for Mumbai’s 2,640 affordable homes?

Revised schedule As per the revised schedule announced by the Mumbai Board, interested applicants may submit online applications until 11:59 p.m. on May 28, 2026, and make an online payment of the earnest money deposit until 11:59 p.m. on May 29, 2026. Applicants may also make payment of the earnest money deposit through RTGS/NEFT taill the working hours of the concerned bank on May 29, 2026.

Thereafter, the provisional list of applications received for the lottery will be published on the website https://housing.mhada.gov.in at 3:00 p.m. on June 10, 2026. Online claims and objections may be submitted until 3:00 p.m. on June 12, 2026. The final list of accepted applications will be published on MHADA’s website at 3:00 p.m. on June 16, 2026. The date, venue, and time of the computerised draw for the sale of tenements will be announced on the website later.