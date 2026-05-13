MHADA Lottery 2026: Last date to apply for 2,640 apartments in Mumbai extended to May 28

Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority has extended the last date for applications to purchase 2,640 apartments in the Mumbai real estate market under the MHADA Lottery 2026 till May 28, 2026, the state housing authority announced on May 13. MHADA lottery 2026: The state housing authority has extended the last date for applications under the MHADA Lottery 2026 till May 28, 2026. (Picture for representational purposes only) (File Photo MHADA)

The authority also revised the category of 610 apartments in Vikhroli from Middle Income Group (MIG) to High Income Group (HIG). Overall, MHADA has put 2,640 homes on sale across categories, including Economic Weaker Section (EWS), Lower Income Group (LIG), MIG and HIG in the Mumbai real estate market.

According to MHADA officials, the reservation for 610 apartments in Vikhroli was changed from the MIG to the HIG category due to poor response from buyers in the MIG segment.

“There were concerns that the pricing was too high, among other issues. Hence, we have revised the reservation category. However, MIG applicants who have already applied for these 610 apartments will continue to remain eligible. From tomorrow onwards, only HIG category applicants will be eligible to apply for these apartments,” a MHADA official told HT Real Estate.

How does the MHADA lottery income bracket work? Under the EWS category, families with an annual income of up to ₹6 lakh are eligible to apply. Those earning between ₹6 lakh and ₹9 lakh annually fall under the Lower Income Group (LIG) category.

Applicants with a family income between ₹9 lakh and ₹12 lakh can apply under the Middle Income Group (MIG) category, while those earning above ₹12 lakh per annum are eligible under the High Income Group (HIG) category.

Also Read: MHADA Lottery 2026: 2,640 homes priced in the range of ₹29 lakh to ₹6.82 crore, check full price list

How has MHADA sweetened the deal? The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority had, on April 30, reduced the sale prices of 1,221 tenements in Mumbai’s Vikhroli area by 7.5%, including the 610 apartments whose category reservation has now been revised from MIG to HIG. These 610 apartments will now be sold under the HIG category at the reduced prices. Additionally, each allottee in the project will be provided one parking space free of cost.

"The extension has been granted to ensure that more interested applicants can avail themselves of this opportunity," MHADA said in a statement on May 13.

Also Read: MHADA Lottery 2026: Why have applications dropped for Mumbai’s 2,640 affordable homes?

Revised schedule As per the revised schedule announced by the Mumbai Board, interested applicants may submit online applications till 11:59 p.m. on May 28, 2026, and make an online payment of the earnest money deposit till 11:59 p.m. on May 29, 2026. Applicants may also make payment of the earnest money deposit through RTGS/NEFT till the working hours of the concerned bank on May 29, 2026.

Thereafter, the provisional list of applications received for the lottery will be published on the website https://housing.mhada.gov.in at 3:00 p.m. on June 10, 2026. Online claims and objections may be submitted till 3:00 p.m. on June 12, 2026. The final list of accepted applications will be published on MHADA’s website at 3:00 p.m. on June 16, 2026. The date, venue, and time of the computerised draw for the sale of tenements will be announced on the website later.

All about MHADA lottery 2026 In March 2026, MHADA announced a lottery of 2,640 affordable homes in the Mumbai real estate market. Of the total, 1,762 apartments, or around 66%, are under construction, according to the data accessed from MHADA's website.

MHADA has listed its costliest apartment in Tardeo, South Mumbai, under the High Income Group (HIG) category, priced at ₹6.82 crore. On the other end of the spectrum, the most affordable unit is located in Mankhurd for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), priced at over ₹29 lakh.

According to MHADA data, there are four apartments priced above ₹6 crore; two of these are in Crescent Tower, Tardeo. One unit, measuring 1,520 sq ft, is priced at ₹6.77 crore, while the other, spanning 1,838 sq ft, is priced at ₹6.82 crore, making it the most expensive offering in the lottery.

The MHADA Lottery 2026 includes apartments across several Mumbai locations, including Vikhroli, Goregaon, Borivali, Gorai, Chembur, Bandra, Ghatkopar, Wadala, Powai, and Dadar, among others.