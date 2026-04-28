MHADA lottery 2026: Application deadline extended to May 14; Draw scheduled for June 5

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) lottery 2026 last date for application has been extended up to May 14, 2026, the state housing authority announced on April 28. MHADA lottery 2026's last date for application has been extended up to May 14, 2026, and the results for the housing draw will be announced on June 5. (Picture for representational purposes only) (File Photo MHADA)

In March 2026, MHADA announced a lottery of 2,640 affordable homes in the Mumbai real estate market. Of the total, 1,762 apartments, or around 66%, are under construction, according to the data accessed from MHADA's website.

The MHADA has listed its costliest apartment in Tardeo, South Mumbai, under the High Income Group (HIG) category, priced at ₹6.82 crore. On the other end of the spectrum, the most affordable unit is located in Mankhurd for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), priced at over ₹29 lakh.

According to MHADA data, there are four apartments priced above ₹6 crore, two of which are in Crescent Tower, Tardeo. One unit, measuring 1,520 sq ft, is priced at ₹6.77 crore, while the other, spanning 1,838 sq ft, is priced at ₹6.82 crore, making it the most expensive offering in the lottery.

The MHADA Lottery 2026 includes apartments across several Mumbai locations, including Vikhroli, Goregaon, Borivali, Gorai, Chembur, Bandra, Ghatkopar, Wadala, Powai, and Dadar, among others.

Also Read: MHADA lottery 2026: 47 flats in Mumbai reserved for sale to sitting and former MPs and MLAs out of the total 2,640 units

Revised schedule According to the MHADA, as per the revised schedule announced by its Mumbai Board, online applications can be submitted until 11:59 pm on May 14, 2026. Applicants can pay the earnest money deposit (EMD) online until 11:59 pm on May 15, 2026, while RTGS/NEFT payments will be accepted up to banking hours on the same day.

MHADA also said that the provisional list of received applications will be published on May 22, 2026, at 3:00 pm on its official website https://housing.mhada.gov.in

Also Read: MHADA Lottery 2026: 2,640 homes priced in the range of ₹29 lakh to ₹6.82 crore, check full price list

MHADA said applicants can submit online claims and objections until 3:00 pm on May 25, 2026. The final list of accepted applications will be published at 3:00 pm on May 29, 2026, while the computerised lottery draw for flat allotment is scheduled for June 5, 2026.

Over 50 MHADA flats to be offered under the First-Come, First-Served scheme In February 2026, MHADA had offered 118 apartments under its First-Come, First-Served (FCFS) scheme, of which 64 were sold, while the remaining units saw limited buyer interest. The authority is now planning to offer these unsold homes at discounted rates to boost demand.

Also Read: MHADA may cut prices of 50+ unsold Mumbai flats under the First Come, First Served scheme by up to 20%

MHADA is considering a 10%–20% price reduction for more than 50 unsold apartments. “We are planning to reduce prices by 10%–20% for apartments that remain unsold under the FCFS scheme. Around 64 units are currently unsold; this is an approximate figure, and the exact number is being finalised,” Milind Borikar, CEO, MHADA Mumbai Board had said.

He added that the price cuts will be determined on a case-by-case basis, factoring in the ready reckoner (RR) rates of each area. “The extent of the reduction will be decided accordingly,” Borikar said.