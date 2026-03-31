MHADA Lottery 2026: 2,640 homes priced in the range of ₹29 lakh to ₹6.82 crore
MHADA lottery 2026's costliest apartment, measuring over 1,800 sq ft, is located in South Mumbai's Tardeo area, and is put on sale for ₹6.82 crore
The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) lottery 2026 has put up 2,640 homes for sale in the Mumbai real estate market. The costliest apartment put up by MHADA is in the Tardeo area of South Mumbai, in the High Income Group (HIG), priced at ₹6.82 crore, and the most affordable house put up for sale by MHADA is in Mankhurd, for the Economic Weaker Section (EWS), priced at over ₹29 lakh.
MHADA Mumbai Lottery 2026 price range bracket
According to the list issued by MHADA. There are a total of four apartments in the above ₹6 crore price range, of which two are in Cressent Tower, Tardeo. The first apartment measures 1,520 sq ft and is priced at ₹6.77 crore, and the second apartment, measuring 1,838 sq ft, is priced at ₹6.82 crore, making it the costliest apartment of MHADA.
There are several apartments in the ₹2 crore to ₹4 crore price range in the lottery, and the most affordable apartments are over 300 sq ft in the Mankhurd and Goregaon areas, priced at over ₹29 lakh and ₹32 lakh, the list shows.
All about MHADA Mumbai lottery 2026
The MHADA lottery 2026 will have apartments for sale across areas such as Vikhroli, Goregaon, Borivali, Gorai, Chembur, Bandra, Ghatkopar, Wadala, Powai, and Dadar, among others.
"A total of 97 housing project locations are included in this lottery. The Google location details of all these sites will be made available on the official website and mobile app. To facilitate applicants in inspecting the tenements before applying, MHADA will also provide details of contact personnel along with their contact numbers on the official platforms within the next two to three days," the MHADA said in a statement on March 30.
Also Read: MHADA Lottery 2026: 2,640 affordable homes on sale in Mumbai; application window opens today
Income bracket
Under the EWS category, those with a family income of up to ₹6 lakh per annum can apply for a home. Those with an income between ₹6 lakh and ₹9 lakh can apply under the Lower Income Group (LIG) category.
Those with a family income between ₹9 lakh and ₹12 lakh can apply under the Middle Income Group (MIG) category, and those with a family income above ₹12 lakh per annum can apply under the HIG category.
Also Read: MHADA update: Over 70% of 118 flats being sold on a First-Come, First-Served Basis in Mumbai are priced below ₹2 crore
Application timeline and results date
According to MHADA, the online registration and application submission process for the MHADA lottery 2026 is scheduled to commence on March 30, 2026, at 3:00 PM. The MHADA received 430 applications as of 7.30 PM on March 30.
Additionally, the advertisement for this lottery was published on March 30, on MHADA's official website: https://housing.mhada.gov.in.
The MHADA said that applicants who are already registered on the MHADA website must also submit their applications, and the last date for submission is April 29, 2026.
The last date for accepting online earnest money deposits (EMD) will be April 30, 2026, and payments can be made via RTGS and NEFT.
Also Read: DDA offers 1,944 affordable Narela flats on a first-come, first-served basis: Price, booking process, key details
"A provisional list of applications received for the lottery will be published by 3:00 PM on May 5, 2026. Following the publication of the provisional list, a window has been provided until 3:00 PM on May 8, 2026, for filing online claims and objections. The final list of applications accepted for the lottery will be published by 3:00 PM on May 12, 2026," the MHADA said in a statement on March 29.
The results for the lottery draw will be announced on May 15, 2026, the MHADA said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs.Read More