MHADA lottery 2026: 2,640 affordable homes up for sale in Mumbai; homebuyers can submit applications from March 30

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has put 2,640 affordable homes for sale in the Mumbai real estate market through its annual lottery scheme. The MHADA lottery 2026 will have apartments for sale in areas such as Vikhroli, Goregaon, Borivali, Gorai, Chembur, Bandra, Ghatkopar, Wadala, Powai, and Dadar, among others. MHADA lottery 2026: The state housing authority has put 2,640 affordable homes for sale in the Mumbai real estate market through its annual lottery scheme. (Picture for representational purposes only) (File Photo MHADA)

Hindustan Times real estate was the first to report that MHADA is expected to announce the lottery of around 2,500 apartments by March 31.

Application timeline and results date According to MHADA, the online registration and application submission process for the MHADA lottery 2026 is scheduled to commence on March 30, 2026, at 3:00 PM.

Additionally, the advertisement for this lottery will be published on March 30 in various newspapers across the state, as well as on MHADA's official website: https://housing.mhada.gov.in. MHADA will release the apartment price list on March 30.

The MHADA said that applicants who are already registered on the MHADA website must also submit their applications, and the last date for submission is April 29, 2026.

The last date for accepting online earnest money deposits (EMD) will be April 30, 2026, and payments can be made via RTGS and NEFT.

"A provisional list of applications received for the lottery will be published by 3:00 PM on May 5, 2026. Following the publication of the provisional list, a window has been provided until 3:00 PM on May 8, 2026, for filing online claims and objections. The final list of applications accepted for the lottery will be published by 3:00 PM on May 12, 2026," the MHADA said in a statement on March 29.

The results for the lottery draw will be announced on May 15, 2026, the MHADA said.

Also Read: MHADA lottery 2026: Housing draw for 2,500 affordable homes in Mumbai in 10 days, says CEO

Inventory mix According to MHADA, out of the total 2,640 homes put up for sale, 145 apartments are for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 858 apartments are in the Lower Income Group (LIG), 1,408 apartments are for the Middle Income Group (MIG), and 229 apartments are for the High Income Group (HIG).

Of the total 2,640 apartments put out for sale, 1,762 apartments are under construction, 559 apartments are received by MHADA from private developers as housing stock under the scheme of private projects, and 319 are scattered apartments.

Also Read: SoBo, Worli apartment prices hit western suburbs: Are Borivali, Goregaon and Andheri competing with South Mumbai?

Income limit bracket Under the EWS category, those with a family income of up to ₹6 lakh per annum can apply for a home. Those with an income between ₹6 lakh and ₹9 lakh can apply under the LIG category.

Those with a family income between ₹9 lakh and ₹12 lakh can apply under the MIG category, and those with a family income above ₹12 lakh per annum can apply under the HIG category.

What is the MHADA lottery? The MHADA lottery is a government-run housing allotment system in the state of Maharashtra that offers affordable homes to different income groups through a computerised draw. The lottery is conducted annually by MHADA, including in cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nashik, Nagpur, and several others.

The MHADA did not conduct its annual Mumbai lottery in 2025; however, in 2024, more than 2,000 affordable homes priced between ₹29 lakh and ₹6.82 crore were available for sale.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate: Goregaon penthouse sold for ₹55 crore at ₹64,822 per sq ft, highest so far in western suburbs

The MHADA is the nodal agency for providing affordable housing in the State. Since its establishment (1977) up to November 2025, MHADA has constructed 5.27 lakh dwelling units in Maharashtra, according to data shared by the Maharashtra government Economic Survey 2025-26.