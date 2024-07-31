MHADA lottery 2024: 2,000 affordable homes up for grabs in Mumbai

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will be launching its next housing lottery with 2,000 affordable homes in Mumbai city, Sanjeev Jaiswal, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MHADA told HT.com Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will be launching its next housing lottery with 2,000 affordable homes in Mumbai city, Sanjeev Jaiswal, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MHADA told HT.com(MHADA)

Of the total 2,000 affordable homes that will be offered through a draw of lots, majority will be for the lower income group (LIG), mid-income group (MIG), and the economically weaker section (EWS), Jaiswal said.

There will be few homes in the higher income group (HIG) as well. A few premium 3 BHK apartments in Goregaon will also be sold in the MHADA lottery 2024, Jaiswal added.

"We are aiming to come up with the lottery for Mumbai in September and the final announcement will be made in a few days," said Jaiswal.

Also Read: BJP MLA surrenders MHADA lottery flat at Tardeo for financial reasons

How to apply for MHADA lottery 2024?

According to MHADA officials the application procedure for MHADA lottery 2024 is completely online and homebuyers can keep a track of lottery related updates on https://housing.mhada.gov.in/

MHADA has also developed a mobile application where applicants need to register themselves. Once the registration of the individual is complete, he or she can apply for the MHADA lottery 2024 when it goes live in the coming days.

Also Read: MHADA lists 20 buildings as extremely dangerous in South Mumbai, asks residents to move out before monsoon hits

Price and locations for apartments in MHADA lottery 2024

According to MHADA officials, the price of homes in the EWS category usually starts from around ₹30 lakh and for 3 BHK apartments in HIG category the price may go up to above ₹1 crore. The highest price will be for the 3 BHK apartments under the HIG category.

Sources said the price for the 3 BHK is not yet finalized but it may cross the ₹1 crore mark.

Income slabs

Those with a family income of up to ₹6 lakh per annum can apply for a home under the EWS category. Those with an income between ₹6 lakh and ₹9 lakh can apply under the LIG category.

For those with a family income between ₹9 lakh to ₹12 lakh can apply under the MIG category and those with family income above ₹12 lakh per annum can apply under the HIG category.

Also Read: MHADA auctions five plots for over ₹192 crore in Mumbai, Medanta Hospital secures Oshiwara plot for ₹125 crore

The annual income of a husband and wife is considered as family income for the purpose of MHADA lottery, according to officials. The income of individuals' parents or siblings is not considered as family income, officials added.

MHADA lottery 2023

Under the MHADA lottery 2023, the state housing authority had sold 4,082 affordable homes spread across Mumbai city. MHADA had received more than 1 lakh applications for over 4,000 homes.