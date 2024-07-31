MHADA lottery 2024: 2,000 affordable homes up for grabs in Mumbai
MHADA Mumbai lottery 2024 will include homes for the LIG, MIG income groups within the city limits.
The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will be launching its next housing lottery with 2,000 affordable homes in Mumbai city, Sanjeev Jaiswal, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MHADA told HT.com
Of the total 2,000 affordable homes that will be offered through a draw of lots, majority will be for the lower income group (LIG), mid-income group (MIG), and the economically weaker section (EWS), Jaiswal said.
There will be few homes in the higher income group (HIG) as well. A few premium 3 BHK apartments in Goregaon will also be sold in the MHADA lottery 2024, Jaiswal added.
"We are aiming to come up with the lottery for Mumbai in September and the final announcement will be made in a few days," said Jaiswal.
How to apply for MHADA lottery 2024?
According to MHADA officials the application procedure for MHADA lottery 2024 is completely online and homebuyers can keep a track of lottery related updates on https://housing.mhada.gov.in/
MHADA has also developed a mobile application where applicants need to register themselves. Once the registration of the individual is complete, he or she can apply for the MHADA lottery 2024 when it goes live in the coming days.
Price and locations for apartments in MHADA lottery 2024
According to MHADA officials, the price of homes in the EWS category usually starts from around ₹30 lakh and for 3 BHK apartments in HIG category the price may go up to above ₹1 crore. The highest price will be for the 3 BHK apartments under the HIG category.
Sources said the price for the 3 BHK is not yet finalized but it may cross the ₹1 crore mark.
Income slabs
Those with a family income of up to ₹6 lakh per annum can apply for a home under the EWS category. Those with an income between ₹6 lakh and ₹9 lakh can apply under the LIG category.
For those with a family income between ₹9 lakh to ₹12 lakh can apply under the MIG category and those with family income above ₹12 lakh per annum can apply under the HIG category.
The annual income of a husband and wife is considered as family income for the purpose of MHADA lottery, according to officials. The income of individuals' parents or siblings is not considered as family income, officials added.
MHADA lottery 2023
Under the MHADA lottery 2023, the state housing authority had sold 4,082 affordable homes spread across Mumbai city. MHADA had received more than 1 lakh applications for over 4,000 homes.
