MHADA lists 20 buildings as extremely dangerous in South Mumbai, asks residents to move out before monsoon hits

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has issued a list of 20 residential buildings in South Mumbai that are extremely dangerous and required to be vacated immediately. The MHADA has appealed to citizens of these 20 buildings to vacate the buildings ahead of the monsoon. MHADA has issued a list of 20 residential buildings in South Mumbai that are extremely dangerous and required to be vacated immediately.(PTI)

Along with this, the Mumbai civic body, also known as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), had also declared a total of 188 dilapidated buildings where residents have been issued notices to vacate immediately.

Dilapidated buildings in Mumbai

In all, there are more than 10,000 dilapidated buildings in the city. However, these also include the number of buildings that are repairable.

What is pre pre-monsoon audit of MHADA?

Every year before the monsoon, the state housing authority carries out a pre-monsoon audit, and based on the outcome, notices to vacate are issued to residents of these ‘dangerous’ buildings.

The MHADA offers option of transit tenements built by it to these residents. However, several residents refuse to vacate their homes due to location preference and other social issues. The redevelopment of dilapidated buildings in the Mumbai real estate market is a major issue in the city, and time and again there have been incidents of building collapse during Mumbai monsoon.

Where are the 20 most dangerous buildings located?

According to MHADA officials, the list of 20 most dangerous buildings are in areas such as Girgaum, Kalbadevi, Khetwadi, Kamathipura, and are more than 80 years old. There are 494 residents and 217 non-residents who are tenants in these 20 high-risk buildings.

In a statement, the MHADA said, "Regular pre-monsoon survey of old and dilapidated cessed buildings in Mumbai City under MHADA's Mumbai Building Repair and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB) has been completed and this year 20 buildings have been found to be extremely dangerous. These include four buildings which were declared as high-risk last year in 2023."

Meanwhile, of the 188 dilapidated residential buildings in the city issued by BMC, more than 110 are in the western suburbs and others are spread across South Mumbai, Central Mumbai and Central suburban Mumbai.