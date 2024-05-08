BMC identifies 188 dilapidated buildings in city

Mumbai: The BMC has identified 188 extremely dangerous and dilapidated buildings, rated C1, in the city, with the list available on the BMC’s website, and has ordered their immediate evacuation. Among these, 27 are located in the city, 114 in the western suburbs, and 47 in the eastern suburbs. HT Image

In the war with the greatest number of C1 rated buildings, P North, covering the areas of Malad East and West, is most affected. Conversely, the C ward, specifically Marine Drive, has only one such building, Sheel Bhavan.

The BMC has issued notices to the buildings, instructing residents to vacate them. Despite the warnings, some residents are still occupying these buildings. They have been urged to evacuate immediately, especially with the approaching monsoon season. Residents will bear the responsibility for any physical or financial losses in case of accidents, absolving the BMC of liability.

The civic body has also advised residents to be vigilant for signs of weakness in their buildings. These signs include the leaning of the RCC frame, the presence of increasing cracks in columns, visible dilapidation of the ground floor, concrete falling or parts of the building swelling, and the emergence of large cracks in the plaster, slabs, or beams. Residents residing in such buildings are strongly urged to contact the BMC helpline at 1916, evacuate the premises, notify residents of neighboring buildings, and install supports after consulting with an expert.

As per Section 353B of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, all buildings over 30 years of age must undergo structural audits. Upon receiving a notice from the BMC, building owners are required to commission an audit report by an engineer registered with the BMC (details available on the website). This report must be submitted to the assistant commissioner of the respective ward within 30 days. Failure to comply will result in action being taken against both the owners and residents of the building.