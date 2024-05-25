IMD predicts monsoon arrival in Mumbai likely around June 10-11: Report

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected the onset of the southwest monsoon in Mumbai around June 10-11, reported The Indian Express, in line with the normal arrival date. IMD official said southwest monsoon is expected to hit Mumbai around June 10-11. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo/File)

Sunil Kamble, director of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Mumbai, said the southwest monsoon, which has already made its presence felt in the Andaman Islands and is on track to reach Kerala by May 31, the country's financial capital can expect the monsoon to arrive between June 10 and 11.

“While there could be some difference by 3 – 4 days, currently, we are expecting the monsoon to arrive on schedule,” the IMD official was quoted as saying.

Kamble said the exact date for Mumbai’s monsoon onset will be announced after observing its progress in Kerala at the end of this month, according to the report.

“We will be announcing the actual date of monsoon onset in Mumbai later as it will be determined after monitoring the monsoon developments in Kerala at the end of this month,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai continues to experience hot and humid conditions, with temperatures reaching nearly 35 degrees Celsius. High humidity levels are expected to persist for at least the next two to three days. Meteorologists forecast that pre-monsoon showers will begin around the end of May, potentially bringing light rain to isolated areas in the first week of June before intensifying with the monsoon's arrival.

On Friday, parts of Maharashtra, including Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, experienced temperatures between 40°C and 44°C. The IMD issued warnings for continued heatwave conditions in Madhya Maharashtra on Saturday.

According to the latest meteorological updates, the monsoon has extended its reach into additional parts of the Southwest Bay of Bengal, the remaining parts of the Southeast Bay of Bengal, more areas of the Central Bay of Bengal, and some sections of the Northeast Bay of Bengal. Meteorologists forecast that conditions are highly favourable for the Southwest Monsoon to further progress over additional areas of the Southwest Bay of Bengal and Central Bay of Bengal, as well as parts of the Northeast Bay of Bengal within the next 24 hours.