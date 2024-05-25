 Cyclone Remal alert: Dos and don'ts we must follow during extreme weather conditions | Health - Hindustan Times
Saturday, May 25, 2024
New Delhi
Cyclone Remal alert: Dos and don'ts we must follow during extreme weather conditions

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
May 25, 2024 01:38 PM IST

Cyclone Remal: From switching off electrical mains to closing doors and windows, and being safe from flying debris, here are a few dos and don'ts to follow.

Cyclone Remal alert: Cyclone Remal has been predicted to hit the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh. The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning about the cyclone and has asked the residents to stay safe ahead of the cyclone hitting the areas. With speed up to 110-120 kmph, and gusts up to 135 kmph, Cyclone Remal is expected to last for about 24 hours before going down. The authorities have urged the public to stay on high alert and expect potential damage, especially in the coastal areas. Precautionary measures should be taken during this time to stay safe. Cyclone Remal is expected to hit the coast on May 26.

Cyclone Remal is expected to hit the coast on May 26. (IMD)
Cyclone Remal is expected to hit the coast on May 26. (IMD)

ALSO READ: Cyclone Remal: Severe cyclonic storm to cross Bengal coast on May 26 midnight | 10 things to know

As we near the date of the cyclone hitting the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh, here are a few dos and don'ts that we should follow in order to stay safe.

Dos and don'ts to follow when we are indoors:

  • We should ensure to switch off the main electrical switch to avoid any kind of misfire or electrical mishap.
  • In case the house we are in is unsafe and has risk of breaking down, we should evacuate to a safer space.
  • When we are indoors, we should close the doors and windows as tightly as possible to protect ourselves from strong winds.
  • We should keep an eye out for evacuation notices, latest weather forecasts, safety instructions and health advisory.
  • Cyclones and rain can trigger a lot of waterborne diseases. We should be careful to consume water after boiling and purifying it.

Dos and don'ts to follow when we are outdoors:

  • We should be cautious of electric poles, sharp objects and wires as they can injure or electrocute us.
  • When we are outdoors, it is advised to swiftly find a shade. However, we should not seek shelter under buildings that have fall risk.
  • We should keep ourselves safe from flying debris and dust storms.

News / Lifestyle / Health / Cyclone Remal alert: Dos and don'ts we must follow during extreme weather conditions
