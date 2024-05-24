Cyclone Remal: Severe cyclonic storm to cross Bengal coast on May 26 midnight | 10 things to know
Cyclone Remal news: The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall on May 26 and 27 in Kolkata, South and North 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur and Howrah.
Cyclone Remal news: A depression in the Bay of Bengal is likely to develop into a severe cyclonic storm and make landfall somewhere between West Bengal's Sagar Island and Bangladesh's Khepupara around Sunday midnight, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.
The meteorological department expects a wind speed of up to 100 to 120 km per hour at the time of the landfall.
The weather system will bring heavy to very heavy rain in the coastal districts of West Bengal on May 26 and 27, according to the IMD.
Cyclone Remal: Here are 10 things to know about the cyclonic storm
- Cyclone Remal currently lies over the central Bay of Bengal, about 800 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh) and 810 km south of Canning (West Bengal).
- Cyclone Remal is likely to concentrate into a cyclonic storm by May 25 morning, before moving nearly northwards, to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Saturday night.
Also Read | Monsoon likely to arrive in Karnataka by first week of June: Report
- An IMD official said the North Indian Ocean is extremely warm and that sea surface temperatures of 30 to 31°C have all the potential to supercharge this cyclone.
- “But monsoon winds have already set in over the Peninsular region and this system is still attached to that monsoon flow,” the official added.
- Due to the cyclone, Met office has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall on May 26 and 27 in Kolkata, South and North 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur and Howrah districts.
- It has also warned of gusty wind reaching 90 to 100 kmph in South 24 Parganas, 80 to 90 kmph in Purba Medinipur on these days, while in Kolkata, North 24 Parganas and Howrah it will reach 60 to 70 kmph.
Also Read | Indian Ocean basin to see accelerated warming, says study
- Under the influence of the cyclone, light to moderate rain and thundershowers are also likely to lash north and south Odisha from May 25.
- Light to moderate rainfall is also likely at most places in Mizoram, Tripura and South Manipur on May 26 and over Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura on May 27 and May 28.
- The weather office has warned fishermen not to venture into the sea in the north Bay of Bengal till May 27 morning.
- The IMD has also predicted no adverse impact of the cyclone on the sixth phase of the polling in the Lok Sabha election on May 25.
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail