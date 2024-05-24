Cyclone Remal: Severe cyclonic storm to cross Bengal coast on May 26 midnight | 10 things to know

Cyclone Remal news: A depression in the Bay of Bengal is likely to develop into a severe cyclonic storm and make landfall somewhere between West Bengal's Sagar Island and Bangladesh's Khepupara around Sunday midnight, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. Cyclone Remal news: The meteorological department expects a wind speed of upto 100 to 120 km per hour at the time of the landfall.(IMD)

The meteorological department expects a wind speed of up to 100 to 120 km per hour at the time of the landfall.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The weather system will bring heavy to very heavy rain in the coastal districts of West Bengal on May 26 and 27, according to the IMD.

Cyclone Remal: Here are 10 things to know about the cyclonic storm