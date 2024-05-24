 Monsoon likely to arrive in Karnataka by first week of June: Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Monsoon likely to arrive in Karnataka by first week of June: Report

ByHT News Desk
May 24, 2024 10:50 AM IST

The officials also stressed that the monsoon's arrival could be prolonged if a cyclone pops up in the Bay of Bengal.

The monsoon is expected to arrive in Karnataka by the first week of June and will enter Bengaluru by June 13 or 14 at the latest, said the Indian Meteorological Département. The officials also stressed that the monsoon's arrival could be prolonged if a cyclone pops up in the Bay of Bengal.

Monsoon likely to arrive in Karnataka by first week of June: Report
Monsoon likely to arrive in Karnataka by first week of June: Report

Also Read - CM Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar tour across Bengaluru to inspect flood-prone areas

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to a report in The Times of India, the southwest monsoon has already progressed over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. “The southwest monsoon is likely to arrive on the coast of Kerala by June 1 or 2. It will enter Karnataka coast by June 6 or 7 and it will gradually spread over south-interior areas by June 14,” a senior meteorologist CS Patil is quoted as saying.

Patil said that Bengaluru will continue witnessing pre-monsoon showers until the first week of June. He said, “Though the rains have stopped in Bengaluru for the last few days, the showers will return to the city by the end of this month. The monsoon will arrive in the city by the second week of June.”

Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is already gearing up to face the monsoon as the city is likely to witness flooding and waterlogging. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah along with DK Shivakumar on Wednesday inspected the flood-prone areas in the city and directed officials to be prepared to face any kind of situation during the monsoons.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Cities / Bengaluru / Monsoon likely to arrive in Karnataka by first week of June: Report
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On