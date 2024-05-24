The monsoon is expected to arrive in Karnataka by the first week of June and will enter Bengaluru by June 13 or 14 at the latest, said the Indian Meteorological Département. The officials also stressed that the monsoon's arrival could be prolonged if a cyclone pops up in the Bay of Bengal. Monsoon likely to arrive in Karnataka by first week of June: Report

According to a report in The Times of India, the southwest monsoon has already progressed over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. “The southwest monsoon is likely to arrive on the coast of Kerala by June 1 or 2. It will enter Karnataka coast by June 6 or 7 and it will gradually spread over south-interior areas by June 14,” a senior meteorologist CS Patil is quoted as saying.

Patil said that Bengaluru will continue witnessing pre-monsoon showers until the first week of June. He said, “Though the rains have stopped in Bengaluru for the last few days, the showers will return to the city by the end of this month. The monsoon will arrive in the city by the second week of June.”

Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is already gearing up to face the monsoon as the city is likely to witness flooding and waterlogging. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah along with DK Shivakumar on Wednesday inspected the flood-prone areas in the city and directed officials to be prepared to face any kind of situation during the monsoons.