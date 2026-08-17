Cameroon, who failed to qualify for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations only to get a second chance, beat fairytale finalists Malawi 3-0 on Sunday to be crowned champions. Cameroon beat fairytale finalists Malawi to win WAFCON

Marie Ngah scored twice and Naomi Eto once in the final in Rabat as the Indomitable Lionesses became queens of African football for the first time after finishing runners-up on three occasions.

Cameroon lost at home and away to Algeria in the final qualifying round, but the organisers later increased the number of teams for the tournament from 12 to 16.

The four highest ranked losers, led by Cameroon, were added for the two-yearly competition, which Morocco hosted for the third consecutive time.

It was a sad climax for Malawi, ranked 153rd in the world, who had reached the title decider with the Chawinga sisters, captain Tabitha and Temwa, scoring nine goals between them.

Among those who saw Cameroon succeed after losing the 2004, 2014 and 2016 finals to Nigeria without scoring was embattled FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

He was flanked by Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe from South Africa and first vice-president Fouzi Lekjaa.

The CAF leadership have backed Infantino, who is fighting to save his job after a barrage of criticism for his aborted plan to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors.

Debutants Malawi defied being the lowest ranked nation at the marquee African women's football event to reach the final after beating defending champions Nigeria, Egypt, Ghana and Algeria.

The Scorchers started the final impressively, with the power and pace of the Chawingas creating several threatening situations.

But Malawi failed to score and, as the opening half progressed, so did the performance of Cameroon, who took a 20th-minute lead.

A cross was headed off Malawi goalkeeper Mercy Sikelo onto the crossbar and Ngah nodded the rebound into the net for her fourth goal of the tournament.

As they became increasingly adventurous, Cameroon doubled the lead on 29 minutes when Eto, with her back to goal, swivelled and struck the ball into the corner of the net.

Ngah netted again three minutes into added time at the end of the opening half, heading an Eto cross into the net.

After scoring twice in the opening half, Ngah should have completed a hat-trick early in the second period but, after taking the ball past Sikelo, fired wide.

Malawi contained Cameroon as the second period progressed and Temwa Chawinga was just wide with a low shot after a goalmouth scramble.

By reaching the semi-finals, Cameroon, Malawi, third-placed Algeria and Morocco qualified for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil.

The number of African qualifiers could swell to six as losing WAFCON quarter-finalists South Africa and Ghana have secured places in inter-continental play-offs.

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