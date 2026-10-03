Why Natalie Nakase 'fainted', is Valkyries head coach okay? Fans worried amid viral video - watch

Nakase was speaking with refs about a no call on their team star Gabby Williams after a made lay-up, when she suddenly collapsed. Videos of the incident went viral on social media.

Natalie Nakase appeared to faint while talking to the referee during the Golden State Valkyries vs Dallas Wings game on October 2. The incident came with 1:40 minutes remaining in the Valkyries' elimination Game 3 matchup.

“Natalie Nakase is talking to the ref, appears to faint on the floor, gets back up, and immediately starts drawing up a play on the sideline. WHAT IS THIS GAME!?!?!?,” a page noted. Nakase was seen being helped up by a trio of Golden State assistant coaches.

Why Natalie Nakase fainted, is she okay? ESPN's play-by-play Ryan Ruocco explained that Natalie Nakase was ‘having some sort of an episode on the floor for Golden State,’

"Did she slip perhaps, going out onto the floor?", Ruocco added. Nakasie appears to be okay now since many posts noted that she ‘got up, and drew her team a play in the huddle.’

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Valkyries ended up beating Dallas and move on to play Aces. “Golden State Valkyries defeat Dallas and move on to play Aces. Golden State 77 Dallas 73 Golden State coach Natalie Nakase collapsed while talking with a ref and appeared to faint but she then went back to bench to draw a play. Hope Natalie, a former Aces assistant coach, is OK,” an update on the game noted.

Nakase has not publicly disclosed any health issues before, that might explain the fainting. After the game too, Nakase appeared to be unwell, when she went to shake hands with opponent coach Jose Fernandez. She was seen rubbing her temple and side of her head and needed to be helped by staff as she walked away, USA Today reported.

Natalie Nakase fainting sparks fears While some cheered Nakase on for getting back up on her feet immediately after appearing to faint, others expressed fears about the head coach's health. “NATALIE NAKASE FAINTED THEN IMMEDIATELY POPPED UP AND DREW UP A SERIES-WINNING PLAY??? women are legit superheroes,” Molly Morrison of Bleacher Report noted.

Meanwhile, others urged medical checkups. “On a serious note, I really hope the Valkyries' medical staff do some checks on Natalie Nakase. That was scary to see her faint or collapse to the ground. Coaching is incredibly stressful and it can cause some serious conditions, especially if left unchecked,” one wrote. Another added “Scary moment there for Natalie Nakase . Glad she is OK.”

The 46-year-old led the expansion Valkyries in their first-ever season in 2025. Prior to this, Nakase was at Los Angeles Clippers and the Las Vegas Aces. She was named the 2025 WNBA Coach of the Year after Nakase led Golden State to a surprise playoff appearance.