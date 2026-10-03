Why Dave Portnoy and Fox Sports' Big Noon Kickoff are ending partnership? Barstool Sports founder taunts Ryan Day after decision
Dave Portnoy and Barstool Sports will not appear any longer on Fox Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff, and Portnoy made a big statement after the decision.
Dave Portnoy and Barstool Sports will not appear on Fox Sports' Big Noon Kickoff anymore. The Athletic reported on the parting of ways and Portnoy confirmed it via a post on X where he made a big statement after Fox Sports' decision.
Portnoy and top Barstool personalities, like Dan “Big Cat” Katz were part of Fox’s college football program for a over a year. Here's why the Dave Portnoy and Barstool Sports are parting ways with Fox Sports' Big Noon Kickoff.
Why Dave Portnoy is parting ways with Big Noon Kickoff?
As per The Athletic, Fox Sports has been facing a constant challenge of attempting to unite its more traditional show with the persona Barstool Sports brings to the table, finding it unsustainable in the long run.
Also Read | What did Jed York do? 49ers owner suspended for 6 games after Ohio arrest, fined $500,000
The article notes that one of the largest examples is the Portnoy, a Michigan alum, has faced disputes over being present at recent Ohio State home games. Last year, reports said the Michigan booster was banned from the stadium as well.
Portnoy likes to rile up opponents, often relying on taunts. Fox Sports' partnership with Big Ten made it not worth the hassle to try and ‘meld’ everything together, The Athletic reported, citing sources, which is why Portnoy was let go.
Dave Portnoy makes statement after Big Noon Kickoff news
Portnoy meanwhile slammed the Fox Sports decision to end Big Noon Kickoff's association with him. He referred to The Athletic's reporting on the matter, and said “Just was told @AndrewMarchand is about to release an article saying I’ve been put on ice for @BNKonFOX I havent seen the article yet and he didnt call me for a quote but i can sum it up this way.”
He added “Ohio State and Ryan Day bi**hed and moaned to the Big 10 and threatened Fox till they had no choice. Juice wasnt worth the squeeze amd frankly I dont blame them. Huge dollars at stake and you have Cryin Ryan throwing temper tantrums amd making threats every few days on something I said. I always knew Ryan Day was soft but holy sh*t even I didnt realize he was this soft.”
Portnoy also added “The Barstool College Football will continue on. Maybe we’ll even see you in Columbus where contrary to popular belief most fans love the rivalry and arent p***ies like Cryin Ryan.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More