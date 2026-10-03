Canadian man slams ‘pathetic’ footpaths in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar: ‘This would be unacceptable in any other country’

Bengaluru’s crumbling footpaths have once again come under scrutiny after a video showing damaged pavements, rubble and large holes along Indiranagar’s 12th Main sparked a discussion online. The clip highlights the contrast between the city’s reputation as India’s technology hub and the condition of its pedestrian infrastructure. A Canadian man shared a video of Bengaluru’s damaged footpaths and questioned the city’s poor pedestrian infrastructure. (Instagram/@caleb_friesen)

(Also read: Canadian man who helped fix Bengaluru’s footpaths with viral videos moves to Mizoram: ‘Farewell, Bengaluru’)

‘It’s pathetic’ Canadian vlogger Caleb Friesen shared the video on Instagram while walking along 12th Main in Indiranagar. Pointing to broken stretches of the pavement, he said, “This thing looks like it’s about to actually, like, snap in half. In any other country, a footpath like this would be unacceptable.”

“And Bengaluru is a pretty important city here in India. It’s one of the tech capitals of the country. And yet, one of the central hubs of that tech capital, where many startups and many venture capital firms are located, has footpaths like this. It’s pathetic,” he added.

During the walk, Friesen showed piles of rubble, cracked pavement and a large hole that had also accumulated garbage. “It looks like a, like an asteroid collided with planet Earth and created a giant hole,” he remarked.

He also pointed out that much of the stretch was otherwise in decent condition, but said the damaged sections affected the overall experience. “I don’t understand what the rubble situation is. I don’t know where all this rubble comes from, but it’s a problem across the entire city,” he said.

Friesen said he regularly makes videos about India’s development, innovation and technological progress, making the state of urban infrastructure particularly frustrating to him. “It’s really demoralising and frustrating to see that the cities of India, and specifically Bengaluru in this video, do not reflect that reality,” he said.

‘Indiranagar shouldn’t be like this’ Sharing the video, Friesen wrote, “Indiranagar shouldn't be like this. The footpaths should be walkable, safe, pedestrian-friendly, impressive, and a reflection of all the innovation that happens in the city. Instead, they're a mess.”

Calling for a major upgrade of Bengaluru’s pedestrian infrastructure, he added, “I think it's high time for a footpath upgrade in Bengaluru. Something bigger and more comprehensive than the city has ever seen in all its centuries of existence.”

Watch the clip here: